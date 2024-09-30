Tim Walz's former students rave about lasting ‘love of learning’ Harris's running mate fostered

Authenticity can often be a rare commodity in the fast-paced world of American politics . Yet, as Vice President Kamala Harris’s pick for running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, enters the national stage, those who knew him as a high school teacher recognize a figure whose public persona mirrors the values he lived by in the classroom.



Born in a small Nebraska town in April 1964, Walz, 60, has had a career that is anything but typical. He has been serving the state as the 41st governor of Minnesota since 2019. Before becoming governor, Walz represented Minnesota’s 1st district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019, where he served as the ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee from 2017 to 2019. Walz served in the military for 24 years, achieving the rank of command sergeant major in the Minnesota Army National Guard, the highest enlisted rank.

The Democrat’s journey from teaching at Mankato West High School to the brink of the vice presidency is far from typical for a politician. As a geography teacher, football coach, and gay-straight alliance advisor from 1996 until 2006, Walz earned the respect and admiration of his students, not just for his knowledge but for his deep commitment to their wellbeing. Even then, his ability to connect with everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs, set him apart.

Seth Elliott Meyer, 38, a queer high school German teacher in Atlanta, recalls the first time he heard of “Mr. Walz” through his older siblings, who spoke highly of him. Initially skeptical because of Walz’s dual role as a football coach and social studies teacher, Meyer says he quickly realized his mistake. “I was wrong to think what I had beforehand,” he tells The Advocate, laughing as he recounted a story of mixing up the names of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China during a geography quiz. Walz, with his characteristic good-natured teasing, never let him forget it. “He lovingly kind of put me in my place and gained my respect,” Meyer recalls.

Now, as an educator himself, Meyer sees in Walz the same values that he strives to embody in his own classroom. “He’s 100 percent the same person,” Meyer notes. “He was an important figure for me in learning to meet people where they’re at and remember that we’re all people with our impressions, prejudices, and preconceived judgments.”

Lucas Fredrickson, 43,a 1999 graduate of Mankato West, recalls Walz as a teacher who went far beyond the textbook.

“He wasn’t just teaching us about maps and places,” Fredrickson says. “He was teaching us about people—about understanding different cultures and the importance of seeing the world through others’ eyes.” This open-minded approach was central to Walz’s teaching philosophy and extended to every aspect of his involvement at the school, according to those who’ve known him for decades.

Walz’s commitment to fostering inclusivity was perhaps most evident in his role as the faculty advisor for the GSA, where he supported LGBTQ+ students at a time when acceptance was far from assured. Laura Matson, 40, one of the group’s founders, recalls Walz’s unwavering support. “He was very supportive of the group and very supportive of his gay students,” the attorney says. “He made sure we had a place at the table.”

The broader community did not always welcome the GSA’s efforts to promote inclusivity, but Walz stood by his students, even when it wasn’t easy. “They didn’t shut us down,” Matson remembers. “They could have, but they didn’t. They stood by us, and that meant a lot.”

His former students say that for Walz, education wasn’t just about academic subjects; it was about preparing students to be thoughtful, compassionate citizens of the world. This was evident in the international trips he organized, which were designed to broaden his students’ horizons. Emily Falenczykowski-Scott, 41, a former student who joined one of these trips to China, recalls how these experiences shaped her worldview. “He wanted us to be open-minded and to understand that the world is a complex place with no easy answers,” Falenczykowski-Scott says.

The trip was pivotal for Falenczykowski-Scott and many of her classmates, leaving a lasting impression on how they viewed the world. “It wasn’t just about visiting a new country,” Falenczykowski-Scott reflects. “It was about challenging us to think critically about our place in the world.”

After graduation, Walz’s ability to connect with students from all walks of life made him such a beloved figure at Mankato West. He was more than just a teacher—he was a mentor, a guide, and, in many ways, a role model for the kind of leader he has become today.

As Walz now runs as the vice-presidential nominee, his former students see a direct line between the values he championed in the classroom and those he espouses on the campaign trail. Tara Borkowski, 44, describes him as deeply invested in his students’ lives. “He wasn’t just there to teach; he was there to make sure we were okay,” she says. “He cared about us as people.”

Borkowski’s experience with Walz was similar to that of many students who found in him a trusted adult who could be counted on, no matter the circumstances. “He’s always been there for us,” Borkowski says, reflecting on the significance of his new role. “And now, he’s stepping up to be there for the whole country. I can’t think of anyone better suited for the job.”

Walz’s former students describe him as always true to his values, even when difficult. Larissa Beck, 38, another former student who now works as a disability rights advocate, recalls how Walz’s integrity and authenticity impacted her. “He’s the same person today that he was when he was teaching us,” Beck says. “He’s still that guy who genuinely cares about making the world a better place.”

These former students are a testament to Walz’s lasting impact. They recall a man who wasn’t just there to teach a subject but to educate them about life. Whether it was his refusal to shut down the GSA events despite parental pressure or his insistence on exposing his students to different cultures and perspectives through trips abroad, Walz was always focused on creating an inclusive and open-minded environment, according to his students.

This commitment to inclusivity extended beyond the classroom walls. Walz’s efforts to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students when such spaces were rare in many schools reflect his forward-thinking approach to education. “He’s a man who was ahead of his time,” says Beck. “He understood the importance of making everyone feel included and respected, and that’s something we all took with us after we graduated.”

In the years since they left Mankato West, many of Walz’s former students have pursued careers inspired by his teachings. Fredrickson, for example, attributes his decision to major in secondary education to Walz’s influence. “He wrote my letter of recommendation for college,” Fredrickson, who now works in IT, says. “He had a profound influence on a lot of aspects of my life.”

Falenczykowski-Scott, an accountant, spent several years living in China after graduating. She also credits Walz for inspiring her interest in global affairs. “He mapped out the next ten years of my life,” she says. “And it was all because of that trip to China that he encouraged me to take.”

As Walz continued to climb the political ranks, first as a congressman and then as governor of Minnesota, some of his former students found themselves reconnecting with him in these new roles. Fredrickson recalls visiting Walz’s congressional office during President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. “I stopped by his office with my family, who still lives in his district,” he says. “It was like seeing an old friend. He wanted to know how things were going with me, checking in just like he did when he was my teacher.”

As Walz continues to make his case to the American people, his former students are confident that the qualities that made him a great teacher will also make him a great vice president. “He ultimately dedicated his life to helping other people in one way, shape, or form,” Fredrickson reflects. “And he’s done it and succeeded at it in a variety of ways.”

In many ways, Walz’s story is a testament to a dedicated educator’s impact. His former students are living proof of the difference he made in their lives, and as they watch him step into this new role, they are reminded of the lessons he taught them—lessons about kindness, understanding others, and the power of one person to make a difference.

As the country gets to know Tim Walz, those who knew him first are confident that he will bring the same dedication, empathy, and open-mindedness to his role as vice president that he brought to the classroom. And as Fredrickson summed it up: “He’s just Mr. Walz.”