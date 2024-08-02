BenDeLaCreme, Alaska, and Peppermint want you to drag your ass to the polls (exclusive)

As the generation with the most LGBTQ+ people, it’s no secret why Gen Z looks up to drag artists. But while young people are coming out of the closet at higher rates than ever, they don't always come out to vote.

Seeing as drag queens “have always that beacon” in the queer community – or rather, “the kind of shiny object that catches somebody's eye most clearly,” according to RuPaul’s Drag Raceseason six Miss Congeniality BenDeLaCreme – it’s about time that they harness that power. After all, it’s not like young people are the first group to feel left behind by electoral politics.

“[Gen Z] is hardly the first generation to have this problem,” BenDeLaCreme tells The Advocate. “We as queer people have felt disenfranchised by politics for a long time, and I can very much relate to that.”

“With the 500+ anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have come through this year, it's easy to feel like politics in general are not on our side,” she continues. “But the reality is that the things that we have today, we have because our predecessors got involved and realized that the queer community as a whole adds up to a lot more than just the individual. When we as a community band together on the side of what we know is right, we have a lot of power.”

It's the spirit of that community that has motivated several drag artists to start a movement – one aimed at engaging the many young fans who hang on their words. Drag PAC is the first political action committee led by drag queens, spearheaded by BenDeLaCreme, Alaska, Peppermint, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and Willam. The purpose isn’t to get Gen Z to “care” about politics but rather to motivate them to actually do something about it.

Drag PAC “A lot of people think Gen Z are just disengaged or don't care,” says Drag Race: All Stars season two winner Alaska. “But that couldn't be further from the truth, because if you know anyone who's Gen Z or [if you] have the internet, it's very clear that young people are very aware of where they stand on politics. That's a really powerful thing. … That's a lot of people that could swing an election and really make actionable change.” Though Drag PAC isn’t only aiming to engage Gen Z, as Drag Race season nine runner-up Peppermint says that the campaign is for people “of all ages, people that love drag, people that are part of the queer community, people that recognize that drag entertainers have a really historic connection when it comes to advocacy and policy in the queer community.” “It's honestly for everybody who cares about the queer community,” she says. Voter engagement will be the PAC’s main focus as November approaches, though Peppermint adds that she believes that “people are going to be more engaged than ever” this year, as “the game of politics is nastier and shadier than it ever has been.” “It's more ridiculous and bombastic than it ever has been. It's a lot less calm, but it's also a lot less straightforward,” she says. “And politics in general is intertwined with entertainment and social media in a way that it obviously hasn't been in the past. … You can't escape it.” It’s easy for voters to feel overwhelmed or disheartened in this kind of environment – especially those who are experiencing a presidential election for the first time in their adult lives. This is something Alaska says she’s felt, too, even as someone who’s been able to vote for decades. “There's such a disenchantment with the political process because it just feels like they're not listening. It's the worst possible feeling to be, like, at least fucking acknowledge what I'm saying here as a voter. We're sick of it,” Alaska says, adding, “But a major part of that is getting out there and voting. Listen, I hate opening my mail. I do as rarely as I possibly can, but registering to vote is shockingly easy. And that’s the thing – voting for president is just one thing. There are elections all the way up and down.”

Drag PAC That’s something the PAC wants to highlight about the upcoming elections – it isn’t just about the president. Every single seat in the House of Representatives is up for election this year, and every single community has local officials to decide between that will impact their every-day lives. BenDeLaCreme also highlights that “when we are voting in an election, we're not just voting for a president – we are voting for an administration.” “There's a lot of other things that are at stake, and even if you don't feel like you are fully aligned with either of the major candidates, there's a lot of other sway that you can have,” she says. “It's important not to sort of get lost in the noise of this one person being the only person that really matters.” This is why the PAC has not officially endorsed a candidate for president, and why it is not currently planning to do so. Dylan Bulkeley-Krane, Founder of Drag PAC, explains that “there are so many amazing down ballot candidates, and that's really where we'll see the opportunity to protect queer rights and fight back against a lot of the people who are pushing these hateful homophobic laws.” “So much attention is taken up at the presidential level, and our point is really that there are so many other things to be voting for,” Bulkeley-Krane says. “You can be pissed off about what's happening at the top, but really realize that in your local neighborhood there are people running for city government and state level government, and those are the people that are really going to make a meaningful impact on queer people's lives.” He adds, “Just being upset about what's happening at the top of the ticket isn't a reason not to vote – you're actually giving up so much opportunity to influence how your community is treated in your locality.” For those who aren’t thrilled about either major candidate – or even those who aren’t thrilled about voting at all – Peppermint believes that “if you're second guessing, at least it's an opportunity for you to look a little bit deeper, do some research, and make your own sort of decisions about the type of future that you want to see.” “Hopefully you're making that decision with a sort of empathetic heart,” she says. “I don't want to be a doomsdayer, because while the system of politics and our elected officials’ ethics are so shaky, that’s not the will of the actual people. It's not what I would call the American spirit.”