Because queer and trans voices don’t need permission — they need a platform

There has never been a more critical time to invest in queer and trans storytelling. As legislative attacks on LGBTQ lives accelerate across the U.S., the media has a responsibility not just to cover these stories, but to center the people living them. Right now, the majority of mainstream coverage of LGBTQ+ and especially transgender issues is written about trans people — rarely with them, and almost never by them. That’s a crisis of representation. And we’re here to rewrite it.

The Future of Queer Media Fellowship was created to amplify the voices already doing the work — not waiting to be discovered. This program identifies, develops, and uplifts the next generation of transgender and queer journalists, equipping them with the tools, mentorship, and newsroom access they deserve.

In its inaugural year, the Fellowship is underwritten by Morrison Media Group (MMG) — founded by Emmy-winning journalist, former GLAAD Senior Director of Communications, 2024 Out100 honoree and 2021 Plus Person of the Year, Tony Morrison — in partnership with equalpride, the publisher of The Advocate, Out, and other leading LGBTQ+ outlets.

This 16-week, paid opportunity places selected fellows inside the editorial team at The Advocate, where they’ll collaborate with seasoned editors, pitch and publish stories, and sharpen their reporting skills — with a specific focus on elevating transgender narratives. Fellows will also receive exclusive mentorship and media training from MMG, including visibility coaching, impact strategy, and professional development.

Fellowship Details

Program Dates : January 2026 – April 2026

: January 2026 – April 2026 Time Commitment : Up to 20 hours per week

: Up to 20 hours per week Pay : $20/hour

: $20/hour Location : Remote and hybrid options available

: Remote and hybrid options available Eligibility : Open to early journalists, recent grads, or students (rising juniors/seniors) across the U.S. Open to nontraditional career applicants, including those pivoting into journalism from other fields. Must have a strong interest in journalism, editorial writing, LGBTQ media, or communications. Trans and nonbinary applicants are particularly encouraged to apply. Open only to applicants who reside in the following states: CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MO, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OR, SC, TN, VA, or RI.

:

How to Apply

Submit your resume and samples of your work through our online application form. We welcome reported stories, op-eds, campus media, blog posts, or other writing samples that reflect your voice and vision.

Application Deadline : October 31, 2025

: October 31, 2025 Fellows Announced: Early December 2025

🔗 [ Click here to apply to The Future of Queer Media Fellowship! ]



