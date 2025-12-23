Scroll To Top
Politics

Transgender NSA employee files discrimination lawsuit against Trump administration

Transgender flag U.S. capitol
A lawsuit from a transgender NSA employee accuses the Trump administration of violating her civil rights.

A transgender National Security Agency employee has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing it of violating her civil rights.

Sarah O’Neill, an out trans woman who works as a data scientist for the NSA, filed the lawsuit Monday in the U.S. District Court in Maryland. The suit claims that the Trump administration violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by enforcing executive orders that deny the existence of trans people and force them into single-sex facilities based on their sex assigned at birth.

“The Executive Order rejects the existence of gender identity altogether, let alone the possibility that someone’s gender identity can differ from their sex, which it characterizes as ‘gender ideology,'" the suit reads, via The Associated Press.

Donald Trump signed the executive order immediately upon taking office that stated, against the medical and scientific consensus, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

In implementing the order, government-issued identification documents such as passports were changed to show only one's sex assigned at birth, the Trump administration threatened to withhold funding from schools and shelters that accommodate trans people based on their gender identities, and trans inmates were forced into prisons based on their sex assigned at birth regardless of their safety.

O’Neill's lawsuit states that the order has deprived her of the “right to a workplace free of unlawful harassment" by “prohibiting her from identifying her pronouns as female in written communications” and “barring her from using the women’s restroom at work.”

The suit cites the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Bostock v. Clayton, which prevents employment discrimination against trans people under Title VII. The court plainly wrote, “it is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex."

O’Neill is seeking financial damages and the restoration of her workplace protections.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
