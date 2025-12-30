Scroll To Top
Missing Black trans man Danny Siplin found dead in Rochester, New York

Rochester New York skyline
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The Rochester, New York, skyline

Police say they do not suspect foul play, but they are still investigating.

Danny “Dusse” Siplin, a 33-year-old Black transgender man who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead Friday in Rochester, New York.

Police do not suspect foul play but are still investigating, according to local media. “There does not appear to be any criminal intent involved with Siplin’s death,” police said, as quoted by TV station WROC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Siplin’s body was found near the Genesee River Gorge, and his vehicle was found on Upper Falls Bridge with the motor running, the doors closed, and his wallet inside, TV station WHEC reports. He had spoken on the phone to his mother, Tracey Riley, Tuesday morning and said he wanted to take a ride and see the snow, but he would be back to drive her to work, as he usually did, the station notes. He never returned.

Most local reporting misgendered and deadnamed Siplin, but activists and friends in the area have identified him with male or gender-neutral pronouns. He is being remembered fondly.

He was involved with the Avenue Blackbox Theatre in Rochester, a company that focuses on the stories of LGBTQ+ people, BIPOC, and other marginalized populations. In a Facebook post, the theater group, known as Ave for short, called Siplin “a member of our Ave family” and a “truly special individual.”

A blogger at a site called Hisenseox described Siplin as “a cherished family member, a friend, and a presence that brought meaning and joy into the lives of those around him.”

The Western New York Ballroom Alliance posted on Facebook, “Danny’s presence, spirit, and impact will never be forgotten. This loss is deeply felt, and we stand in love, solidarity, and remembrance with everyone mourning today.”

“Whenever I saw Danny or spoke to them it was always positive vibes,” Tamara SweeTii King wrote on Facebook. “Always wanting to put something together for the community.”

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.

