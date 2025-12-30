Missing Black trans man Danny Siplin found dead in Rochester, New York

Danny “Dusse” Siplin, a 33-year-old Black transgender man who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead Friday in Rochester, New York.

Police do not suspect foul play but are still investigating, according to local media. “There does not appear to be any criminal intent involved with Siplin’s death,” police said, as quoted by TV station WROC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Siplin’s body was found near the Genesee River Gorge, and his vehicle was found on Upper Falls Bridge with the motor running, the doors closed, and his wallet inside, TV station WHEC reports. He had spoken on the phone to his mother, Tracey Riley, Tuesday morning and said he wanted to take a ride and see the snow, but he would be back to drive her to work, as he usually did, the station notes. He never returned.

Related: A devastating reality: New report finds violence and erasure ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance

Most local reporting misgendered and deadnamed Siplin, but activists and friends in the area have identified him with male or gender-neutral pronouns. He is being remembered fondly.

He was involved with the Avenue Blackbox Theatre in Rochester, a company that focuses on the stories of LGBTQ+ people, BIPOC, and other marginalized populations. In a Facebook post, the theater group, known as Ave for short, called Siplin “a member of our Ave family” and a “truly special individual.”

Related: Upstate New York town adopts inclusion resolution in wake of trans man Sam Nordquist's death

A blogger at a site called Hisenseox described Siplin as “a cherished family member, a friend, and a presence that brought meaning and joy into the lives of those around him.”

The Western New York Ballroom Alliance posted on Facebook, “Danny’s presence, spirit, and impact will never be forgotten. This loss is deeply felt, and we stand in love, solidarity, and remembrance with everyone mourning today.”

“Whenever I saw Danny or spoke to them it was always positive vibes,” Tamara SweeTii King wrote on Facebook. “Always wanting to put something together for the community.”