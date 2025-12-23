Scroll To Top
News

Lillian Bonsignore will be first out gay Fire Department of New York commissioner

John Hodgens Laura Kavanagh Lillian Bonsignore
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

FDNY officials Lillian Bonsignore (right), John Hodgens, and Laura Kavanagh mark EMS Week at the Empire State Building in New York City, May 13, 2022.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced Bonsignore's appointment Tuesday. She will also be the second woman in the post.

trudestress
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has named Lillian Bonsignore commissioner of the Fire Department of New York, making her the second woman and first out gay person in that post.

Mamdani made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Queens. “[The FDNY] deserves a leader who cares about their work, because she did it herself,” he said, as reported by Newsweek. “She is the kind of leader I’m so proud to have in my administration.”

“My goal is to ensure that every member of [the FDNY] has the resources and environment they need to perform their role safely and effectively,” Bonsignore said at the press conference.

Related: Here's what Zohran Mamdani has promised to do for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers as mayor

She joined the FDNY in 1991 as an emergency medical technician and served 31 years, retiring in 2022. She was named chief of the FDNY’s Emergency Medical Services division in 2019, becoming the first woman to head the division and first uniformed woman to be a four-star chief in the department. During her tenure, she was a first responder in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and led the EMS division during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bonsignore’s calm, decisive leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic — when EMS professionals were more vital than ever — is exactly the kind of leadership our city needs in moments of uncertainty,” Mamdani said in a statement to City & State New York before the formal announcement.

Upon her 2019 promotion, she told the New York Daily News, “It’s kind of odd that the thing I get celebrated for the most — people are always like, ‘Wow, you’re a woman and you’re gay’ — are the two things I put the least work into.”

Laura Kavanagh, appointed by Mayor Eric Adams in 2022, was the first woman FDNY commissioner. She had not served in uniform but had been a civilian employee of the department. She told City & State that Bonsignore is “one of the strongest leaders I have ever worked alongside. Nobody knows the FDNY and what the department means to our city better than Chief Bonsignore. I saw firsthand Chief Bonsignore’s lifelong dedication to the FDNY, including her work on the front lines of COVID and in advocating for a long-overdue EMS pay raises.” Kavanagh resigned in 2024.

Related: Zohran Mamdani will continue 'standing up' for transgender people as New York City mayor

Until Mamdani is sworn in January 1, First Deputy Commissioner Mark Guerra will be New York’s acting FDNY commissioner.

Jessica Tisch is expected to stay in her post as police commissioner when Mamdani takes office, so this will be the first time women have led both the NYC fire and police departments.

NewsYahoo Feed
lesbianwomeneric adamsjessica tischlaura kavanaghlillian bonsignoremark guerranew york cityseptember 11zohran mamdani
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio