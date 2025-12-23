Scroll To Top
World

Burkina Faso issues first sentence for 'homosexuality and related practices'

Burkina Faso flag
Shuttershock Creative

Burkina Faso has issued its first known conviction for homosexuality since banning same-sex sexual relations earlier this year.

Burkina Faso has issued its first known conviction for homosexuality.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Burkina Faso has issued its first known conviction for homosexuality since banning same-sex sexual relations earlier this year.

An individual identified as K.M. was charged with sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, a fine of 2,000,000 CFA francs (approximately $3,581), and ordered expelled from the country following completion of the sentence, the African Human Rights Coalition has confirmed. The official charges were "homosexuality and related practices."

Related: Burkina Faso bans homosexuality, levying fines and up to 5 years in prison

"AHRC expresses grave concern over this conviction, particularly given the sweeping and vague language of the new law, its application against a vulnerable foreign national, and the penal severity including post-sentence expulsion," the organization said in a statement. "This represents the first known enforcement of the 2025 criminalization statute and marks a significant escalation in the legal persecution of LGBTQI+ people in Burkina Faso."

Burkina Faso's military junta voted in September to ban consensual same-sex sexual relations, with the bill earning the support of 71 unelected members of the junta parliament, as well as President Ibrahim Traoré, a former army captain who seized power after two coups in 2022. The law levies punishment of up to five years in prison and significant fines.

While LGBTQ+ identities are not widely accepted in the nation, they were not previously outlawed. The ban comes as part of the junta's overhaul of marriage laws after usurping power from the country's former military ruler, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba. Human Rights Watch has previously said the 2022 military coup in Burkina Faso was "responsible for serious abuses, further degrading [the country's] human rights and humanitarian situation."

Related: Activists Link U.S. Nonprofit to Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Across Africa

Over five dozen countries have laws making same-sex sexual relations illegal. Most of them are in Africa, with the majority inheriting their laws from European colonization. Those colonial laws remain in place even after the countries that implemented them overturned them, though they're not always actively enforced. Punishments range from fines and imprisonment to the death penalty.

While many countries have decriminalized same-sex relationships in recent years, others have instead enacted legislation where there previously was none criminalizing them. Uganda lawmakers passed what has been dubbed one of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in 2023, and Ghana advanced a draconian LGBTQ+ criminalization bill in spite of warnings from other nations and world financial institutions.

From Your Site Articles
World Law Yahoo Feed Africa Crime News
homosexual acts illegal africa african human rights coalition burkina faso conviction coup criminalization criminalized homosexuality fine fines ghana homosexuality human rights watch ibrahim traoré military junta prison punishment same-sex relations same-sex relationships same-sex sexual relations sentence uganda world
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio