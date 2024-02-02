8 gender transition tips to help embrace euphoria and live your best trans life
Whether you're just beginning or are years into your gender transition journey, there are steps you can take to live a life full of euphoria.
Heather Sheppard, a family Nurse Practitioner and Clinician at LGBTQ+ telemed platform FOLX Health, recently spoke with The Advocate about some of these steps. Between appearance change-ups and mental health exercises, here are some things you can do to prioritize your health as a transgender person, regardless of your location and financial situation.
If someone is just beginning to transition, Sheppard says that their first step doesn't have to be remarkable. Sometimes, it's as simple as changing up their hairstyle, or getting their nails done.
"When it comes to physical things, it is something as simple as starting to dress a little differently, even if it is just in the home," she says. "Sometimes it's hair changes — maybe growing your hair out or cutting it short. ... I've had people say I'm getting my nails done today and this is the first time ever, [experiencing] excitement about their first pedicure or first mani-pedi."
Think outside the box
There are many products, services, and activities not specifically marketed to transgender people that can still benefit them, as Sheppard notes "it's interesting how much it can be directed at both" communities. This can include things like hair extensions, hair removal/waxing, voice lessons, and workout routines.
"Maybe it's someone that is transitioning later in life, so they've already gone through some age-related changes and [are] talking hair loss," she continues. Finding a stylist "with experience on how to how to hide or or kind of grow hair out through that process would be awesome."
Use the resources available to you
Many of the products and services surrounding gender transition are pricey. Not everyone can afford to go out and buy a new wardrobe, but Sheppard says there are some things they can budget.
"Changing out your whole wardrobe is really expensive. ... What I do is I coupon, or I only get things at Ulta when there's a deal," she explains.
Some places even offer discounted or free items, like thrift stores. "Point of Pride has a list of free clothing resources," she notes, but social media itself can be a great resource.
"There's also so many resources in the community, especially when it comes to social media," Sheppard says. "Because of what we've done to the community and not truly being there to support and provide all these resources, the community provides for each other. So being able to hit those social media sites is really big."
It's "interesting what you could find just by doing a quick Google search," she adds, as "the resources are available, they just take a minute to find."
Have patience and be mindful
Cis or trans, people's styles and appearances change over time, but those who are transitioning may feel particular discomfort with where they are in the process. Sheppard acknowledges that there are "so many emotions behind not being able to present as your true self."
"There's so much anxiety and depression — anxiety especially — related to maybe leaving the house," she explains. "Maybe you've started on hormones and are kind of in the early stages where you feel like you can't truly present as as your identified gender."
Mindfulness exercises such as mantras or meditation can help with discomfort. While they may not bring instant relief, Sheppard emphasizes that "as transition progresses, it's so important to remember that we are more than just our physical body."
"It's really hard to be happy in your body if you're not happy in your mind as well," she says.
Focus on your hobbies
Part of bolstering mental health lies in simply focusing on what brings you joy, "even if it's something as simple as going for a walk, painting, screaming at heavy metal, whatever is there."
"Maybe it is really hard for you to look in the mirror because that isn't the person you see, but maybe looking at your hands and doing your nails and a crazy press-on or something is going to make you feel great," Sheppard explains.
Working on yourself as a person can alleviate self-image and self-esteem issues, which Sheppard says is a tip for everyone, regardless of their gender identity.
"Sometimes it's just finding what makes you happy and doing that," she says.
Talk to someone you trust, but...
Whether they be a partner, family member, or friend, Sheppard says that having "a safe person to go to" is a "huge resource and a huge aspect of being able to really live your genuine self."
This may be the person you first try on a dress in front of, or who goes with you to get your hair cut. It can also be the queer-friendly hair stylist, or a welcoming retail worker who helps you pick out an outfit.
...don't forget to rely on yourself, too
Social networks are crucial, but Sheppard cautions that you should also aim to strengthen yourself emotionally, so that you are not completely reliant on someone else.
"We all should have something that makes us happy or that can bring us up and that maybe isn't reliant on another person," she says. "It's awesome to have that other person, but it's great to have our own things too, because that's really important."
Put yourself out there
There may not be a large LGBTQ+ community where some people live. Others may not live in areas where they feel like they can go out and meet people safely while being their authentic selves. This is where the internet can again be a tool, according to Sheppard.
"Our social circle doesn't have to be someone that we can actively touch. ... It's OK to have community online, it's OK to have zoom parties, it's it's OK to do it in maybe non traditional ways," she says.
While your town may not have a large LGBTQ+ community, Sheppard also notes that one isn't going to be built without outreach. You can always check local websites, blogs, and forums for events, but political groups may be another good place to start, she notes, as you're more likely to come across like-minded people.
And while safety should always be a priority, you shouldn't let fear of rejection stop you from experiencing something new.
"Sometimes trying something new really is probably the key," Sheppard says. "It's just really trying a new experience."
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
