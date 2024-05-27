Here are the states that have laws protecting abortion and gender-affirming care

The bad news first...
There are currently more states that have restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care than states that have protections.
The good news? There are still a significant number of states that have policies ensuring access to the vital care, whether through legislation or an executive order.
Twelve states have shield laws on the books that prevent health care providers licensed in the state from being prosecuted by other states where abortion or transgender health care are criminalized, including protecting them from having to provide documents or patient information even upon subpoena, according to the Movement Advancement Project.
D.C. also has a shield law, and three other states currently have executive orders defending the care. One other state is on the brink of passing such legislation.
So, here are the states that protect your right to bodily autonomy.
California
Shutterstock
SB 345 was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 27, 2023.
Colorado
Shutterstock
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed SB 23-188 into law on April 23, 2023, alongside two other laws — one that require insurance companies to cover treatment, and one that cracks down on crisis pregnancy centers.
Connecticut
Shutterstock
Connecticut became the first state to protect the care on May 5, 2022 after Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont signed Public Act 22-19.
Illinois
Shutterstock
HB4664, signed by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker on Jan. 13, 2023, also explicitly protects abortion medications and PEP/PrEP.
Maine
Shutterstock
Democratic (noticing a theme there?) Gov. Janet Mills signed LD 227 just a few weeks ago on April 23, 2024.
Massachusetts
Shutterstock
Massachusetts quickly followed Connecticut in passing their own shield law, signed by Democratic Gov. Charlie Baker on July 29, 2022.
Minnesota
Shutterstock
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed reproductive health care and gender-affirming care bills, HF366 and HF146, into law on April 27, 2023.
New Mexico
Shutterstock
SB 13, the Reproductive Health Provider Protections Act, was signed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 5, 2023.
New York
Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
On June 25, 2023, in the midst of Pride Month, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed S2475B.
Oregon
Shutterstock
Despite Republican legislators staging a six-week walkout, Oregon Democrats managed to push through HB 2002 last year, with Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek holding a ceremonial signing of the bill on August 15, 2023.
Vermont
Shutterstock
Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed HB 89, the first bill in the nation to explicitly include medication abortion, on May 10, 2023.
Washington, D.C.
Shutterstock
D.C. Law 24-307, the Protecting Health Professionals Providing Reproductive Health Care Amendment Act of 2022, protects abortion and gender-affirming care in the District of Columbia.
Arizona*
Shutterstock
Several executive orders from Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in June, 2023 put in place protections on abortion and gender-affirming care while also banning conversion therapy.
Maryland*
Shutterstock
Democratic Gov. Wes Moore's executive order from June, 2023 protects the right to seek gender-affirming care in Maryland, and the state Senate recently passed a bill that would codify the protections into law.
New Jersey*
Shutterstock
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed executive order No. 326 on April 4, 2023, establishing New Jersey as a safe haven for gender-affirming health care. The state passed a shield law for abortion, which Murphy signed in July, 2022, following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Rhode Island?
Shutterstock
The Rhode Island state Senate passed S 2262 on Monday, sending it to the state House of Representatives for consideration.