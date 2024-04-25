Scroll To Top
Law

Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of Trump’s immunity claim

U.S. Supreme Court
Shutterstock

Conservative and liberal justices questioned where the limits of presidential immunity would fall if Donald Trump’s team had its way.

Cwnewser

In a momentous U.S. Supreme Court session on Thursday, justices expressed skepticism about the expansive immunity claims presented by former President Donald Trump’s legal team. The high-profile case, which questions whether Trump can be prosecuted for actions related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, seized national attention, packed the courtroom to capacity, and drew a large assembly of media and protesters outside.

Trump’s attorney, D. John Sauer, vehemently argued for a broad interpretation of presidential immunity. Sauer asserted that the former president’s actions, which included efforts to challenge the election results through various means, were performed in his official capacity and therefore should be shielded from prosecution. Sauer’s position suggested that such immunity would extend even to extreme measures, implying that actions taken under the guise of official duties, regardless of their legality or impact on democratic norms, would not be prosecutable.

This stance prompted pointed questions from the justices. Justice Elena Kagan, for instance, probed whether Trump’s efforts to deploy so-called fake electors could realistically be considered within the bounds of presidential duties.

Kagan posed a direct question to Sauer, asking, “How about if a president orders the military to stage a coup?” Sauer’s response indicated a broad view of immunity, saying, “If it’s an official act, there needs to be impeachment and conviction beforehand” through Congress. When pressed by Kagan on whether such a coup would be considered an “official act,” Sauer admitted, “On the way you described that hypothetical, it could well be.” Kagan responded with a pointed remark, “That sure sounds bad, doesn’t it?” which elicited laughter from those in the courtroom.

Justices from both sides of the ideological divide challenged the breadth of immunity being asserted, probing whether Trump’s actions during the contentious election period fell within the scope of his official duties.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, appointed by Trump, sought clarity on the distinctions between supposedly official acts and private undertakings, highlighting specific interactions involving private actors like Rudy Giuliani, who spread false election fraud claims.

Christopher Wiggins reporting live Supreme Court justices appear skeptical Donald Trump immunity claim landmark oral argumentsChristopher Wiggins for The Advocate

In response to Trump’s team, the government’s attorney, Michael Dreeben, argued that the current legal framework adequately addresses the balance between presidential responsibilities and legal accountability and does not support Trump’s legal team’s “radical proposal” for sweeping immunity. Dreeben emphasized that no president should be above the law, particularly when their actions undermine democratic processes.

Justice Kagan raised concerns about the broader implications of such sweeping immunity, questioning whether it would place a president above the law and undermine the core principles of American democracy. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson echoed these concerns, emphasizing the dangerous precedent that extensive immunity could set, potentially turning the presidency into a haven for unchecked criminal activity.

Meanwhile, Justice Neil Gorsuch considered the historical and legal precedents related to the issue, emphasizing the need for a decision grounded on a solid constitutional foundation rather than broad, undefined principles that could lead to unpredictable results.

Kagan focused on the long-term implications of the court’s decision, discussing how it would influence the balance of power and the accountability mechanisms in place for the highest office. She stressed the risk of a ruling that might inadvertently grant excessive power to the presidency, undermining the democratic process.

Outside the courthouse, barriers contained the crowds of demonstrators and media personnel. Protesters voiced their opinions on presidential accountability while the media buzzed with live updates.

The ruling in the case, expected before the end of the Supreme Court’s term in late June, could redefine the boundaries of presidential power and establish a lasting precedent for the legal landscape regarding presidential conduct.

The implications of this decision are profound, impacting not only Trump’s legal battles but also the broader accountability standards for others holding high office in the U.S. government. With the courtroom’s intensity mirrored by the passionate public display outside, this case underscores the deep divisions and high stakes involved in defining the contours of presidential immunity.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
