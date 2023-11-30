Scroll To Top
Law

Montana Court Dismisses Transgender Legislator Zooey Zephyr’s Lawsuit

Zooey Zephyr Montana Disciplinary Action
Image: facebook @ZooeyZephyr4MT

State Rep. Zooey Zephyr had sued over being disciplined in the legislature after she called out GOP lawmakers for attacking gender-affirming care.

Cwnewser

A district court judge in Montana has dismissed a lawsuit brought by state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, challenging the disciplinary actions she faced in the state legislature during the last legislative session.

Judge Mike Menahan ruled that the lawsuit was moot following the end of the legislative session, according to Montana NBC affiliate KTVH.

Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, and a transgender woman, was barred from speaking on the House floor for a period following her comments directed at Republican lawmakers, which led to her lawsuit. She had criticized them over a proposed ban on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender youth, suggesting they would bear responsibility for potential adverse outcomes.

Related: Transgender Montana Legislator Zooey Zephyr Unsilenced and Unyielding at Equality Convention

The decision to silence Zephyr on the House floor was defended by Montana’s state House Speaker Matt Regier, a Republican, who cited a need to uphold decorum. The situation intensified when supporters of Zephyr protested in the House gallery, temporarily suspending the legislative session.

In a move backed unanimously by Republican members and opposed by Democrats, the House leadership extended the sanction against Zephyr, barring her from the House floor, anteroom, and gallery for the remainder of the session.

Related: Transgender Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr Sues Republicans Over Her Censure

Zephyr and four of her constituents sued the state, Regier, and the House sergeant-at-arms. They claimed the measures infringed on her rights to free speech and equal protection. However, Menahan, in his dismissal, noted the importance of the constitutional issues raised but emphasized the unpredictable nature of such occurrences in future legislative sessions, according to KTVH. He pointed out that the legislature’s power to discipline its members is constitutionally established, rendering a court ruling unnecessary for guiding future legislative actions.

Zephyr's resilience in the face of opposition has only fueled her determination to make a positive impact. In a recent interview with The Advocate, said, "If the legislature had a different path, I would be doing what I'm trying to do now, which is find rooms that I can be good in, do good in them."

From Your Site Articles
LawMontanaSocietyYahoo FeedPoliticsPoliticiansNews
zooey zephyrtransgendermontanarepublican partysocietypoliticspoliticianspeopledemocratic partylaw
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio