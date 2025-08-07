Apple CEO Tim Cook bends the knee to Donald Trump with a golden Oval Office gift & $100 billion pledge

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived at the White House on Wednesday with a handcrafted sculpture, a $100 billion commitment, and a message: Apple is on board.

Standing beside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Cook unveiled a one-of-a-kind glass engraving produced in Kentucky and mounted on a 24-karat gold base from Utah. “It’s a unique unit of one,” he said, adding that it was designed by a former U.S. Marine now working at Apple. Trump smiled.

“I’ll take the liberty of setting it up,” the 64-year-old billionaire said. Then Cook clumsily placed the glass disc into the slot of the golden base upon the president’s desk, at first struggling to make it fit.

“Congratulations, Mr. President,” he said, approaching Trump with an outstretched hand as though he had just won a prestigious award. “That’s fantastic,” he said. “The great people of Kentucky. You’re going to find it a great place to do business, too.”

The theatrics masked a deeper truth: Cook bent the knee, not out of ideology, but out of necessity. Apple faces up to $1.1 billion in new tariff costs this quarter alone, and the White House is threatening a 100 percent import tax on foreign-made semiconductors. But companies that “build in the United States,” Trump said, will be spared.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (right) displays an engraved glass disc presented to U.S. President Donald Trump during an event in the Oval Office, Washington D.C., August 2025 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Cook’s appearance came as Apple pledged an additional $100 billion toward its U.S. manufacturing efforts, raising its total investment to $600 billion over four years. In return, the company secured a coveted exemption from Trump’s new tariff on semiconductors.

That exemption came just hours before Trump’s sweeping new tariff regime took effect Thursday morning. The administration’s so-called “reciprocal tariffs” now impose double-digit duties on imports from nearly 70 countries, up to 50 percent on Indian goods, 39 percent on Swiss imports, and 35 percent on Canadian exports. Even allies like Japan, South Korea, and the EU were hit with 15 percent penalties, despite last-minute negotiations.

Apple is especially vulnerable. Its supply chain stretches from China to India to Vietnam, regions now targeted by Trump’s trade war. Last quarter alone, Cook told investors that tariffs cost Apple $800 million. For a company long synonymous with globalism and design minimalism, the geopolitical storm has forced a shift in posture toward appeasement, nationalism, and political pageantry.

It isn’t Cook’s first act of political choreography. The out gay CEO donated $1 million to Trump’s 2025 inauguration, attended his Mar-a-Lago dinner ahead of the second term, and successfully lobbied for tariff carve-outs in 2019. Trump once praised him as a “friend” and called him, memorably, “Tim Apple.” Their transactional bond has only deepened during Trump’s second term.

But the stakes are different now. Trump has escalated his war on global supply chains, levied new penalties on countries like India, and revived a nationalist industrial policy under the banner of “American manufacturing.” Cook, long a symbol of technocratic distance from MAGA politics, is now a central player in its economic revival. And with Trump’s second-term administration aggressively targeting transgender Americans, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ rights more broadly, Cook’s alignment raises urgent questions about complicity and cost.

Cook showed up, smiled, and offered tribute. The gesture may have spared Apple’s bottom line, but it also clarified the cost of doing business under Trump.

“You’ve been a great advocate for American innovation and manufacturing,” Cook said.