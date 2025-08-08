Scroll To Top
News

White House scrambles to explain Secret Service raising river level for JD Vance’s Ohio birthday kayak outing

JD Vance
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, July 2025

The vice president and his family were unaware of the measure, a White House spokesperson claimed.

Cwnewser
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

The White House is defending a decision by the U.S. Secret Service to have the Army Corps of Engineers raise the water level of a river in Ohio so Vice President JD Vance could kayak with his family for his 41st birthday.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The Associated Press reports that on August 1, the Corps temporarily increased outflows from Caesar Creek Lake in southwest Ohio into the Little Miami River, which runs through the Cincinnati metropolitan area, at the request of the Secret Service “to support safe navigation of U.S. Secret Service personnel.” Vance spent the following day, August 2, kayaking on the river near his Cincinnati home.

Corps spokesperson Gene Pawlik said the adjustment met operational criteria and “would not adversely affect downstream or upstream water levels.” He added that “downstream stakeholders were notified in advance of the slight outflow increase.” The agency declined to disclose the cost.

Related: JD Vance's leaked Spotify playlist is filled with gay anthems

Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk said, “The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the Vice President or his staff, as was the case last weekend.”

Criticism came quickly. Richard W. Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, wrote on X that “it’s outrageous for the Army corps of engineers to spend taxpayer money to increase water flow in a river so @VP can go canoeing when budget cuts to the National Park Service have severely impacted family vacations for everyone else.”

Those cuts include the Trump administration’s February firing of about 1,000 newly hired National Park Service employees, including maintenance workers, guides, and educators, as part of a broad effort to downsize the federal workforce. Park advocates have warned that the reductions will shorten visitor center hours, close campgrounds, delay openings, and put public safety at risk.

Related: JD Vance admits to making up crazy stories to get press attention and says he'll continue doing it

On Wednesday, Tommy Vietor, cofounder of Crooked Media and cohost of Pod Save America, posted: “Man of the people @JDVance had the Army Corps of engineers CHANGE THE WATER LEVEL OF A RIVER so his family could go boating on a family vacation...”


On Friday morning, William Martin, communications director for the vice president, kept the story alive by posting on X: “The Secret Service raised the water level in order to get their emergency motor boats on the river with the Vances. Also the Little Miami is five minutes away from the VP’s house, not quite a ‘family vacation.’”

The river episode adds to a growing list of instances in which accommodations for Vance’s security have limited public access. Earlier this year, the Colosseum in Rome and the Taj Mahal in India were closed during his family visits, sparking complaints from tourists.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedOhioPoliticiansRepublican Party
abuse of powerindiaitalyjd vancemediaohiorometaj mahal
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Read Full Bio