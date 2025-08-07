Scroll To Top
South Park eviscerates Kristi Noem for killing a puppy and abusing Botox

Kristi Noem's face melts on 'South Park'
South Park's newest episode makes fun of Kristi Noem for her admission that she shot and killed a puppy.

South Park isn't letting up on the Trump Administration as its new season premieres, with the second episode being dedicated to mocking Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

While Cartman continues to struggle with his anti-woke "schtick" being used by everyone else — this time "masterdebater" Clyde, who has become a far-right podcast host akin to Andrew Tate or Charlie Kirk — Mr. Mackey decides to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to make more money.

This puts him under the command of Noem, the anti-LGBTQ+ former governor of South Dakota. The episode doesn't pull its punches, portraying Noem with a face melting from an extreme amount of Botox and plastic surgery — and showing her brutally shooting every dog she comes across.

‘South Park’ clip: ICE recruitment video

[image or embed]
— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) August 7, 2025 at 8:37 AM

The bit references Noem's infamous admission that she shot and killed a 14-month-old puppy she deemed untrainable. Noem revealed the disturbing incident in her book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward, describing how she shot dead her dog Cricket, a wirehair pointer, after the puppy disrupted a hunt.

Noem described the dog as having an “aggressive personality," and said that she killed many of a neighbor's chickens after Noem had failed to control her. Noem wrote that she hated Cricket after the incident, and “realized I had to put her down.” She then took the dog to a gravel pit and shot her to death, later doing the same to a “nasty and mean” male goat her family had owned.

Noem also wrote that she wishes to kill President Joe Biden's dog, Commander, stating in the book's final passage: “What would I do if I was president on the first day in office in 2025? The first thing I’d do is make sure Joe Biden’s dog was nowhere on the grounds. (‘Commander, say hello to Cricket for me.’)"

Noem has received criticism for lying in several parts of the book, including fabricating a meeting between herself and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, which The Dakota Scout first discovered had probably never occurred. Her publisher, Center Street, since said in a statement that parts of Noem's book would be redacted and reprinted to remove the falsehoods.

Throughout the episode, Mackey tries to ignore his moral objections to assisting deportations, but ultimately can't when ICE raids heaven in search of Latinos. The story comes to a climax at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where Trump — surrounded by young teen girls — tells Mackey he wants to make him the new face of Homeland Security, because Noem's face "freaks me out."

The [pedo] plane … Fantasy [Epstein] island 👏🏼 South Park

[image or embed]
— Outspoken™️ (@out5p0ken.bsky.social) August 7, 2025 at 3:20 AM

Mackey comes to the conclusion that the money isn't worth it, and convinces Clyde to give up podcasting and leave with him. Krypto, Supergirl's dog in the new James Gunn Superman movie, comes to rescue the two — and is immediately shot and killed by Noem.

Oh, and JD Vance is a toddler that helps lube Satan's rectum.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
