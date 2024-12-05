Inspiring and wise quotes from LGBTQ+ celebs, legends, and advocates A-Z

Maja Hitij/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Hammer Museum; Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Patrick A. Burns/New York Times Co./Getty Images
We're celebrating the vibrant voices of the LGBTQ+ community with this inspiring collection of quotes from A to Z by queer celebs. Featuring 26 remarkable figures—from Billie Joe Armstrong, the outspoken Green Day frontman, to Franco Zeffirelli, the legendary Italian filmmaker—this slide show showcases the humor, wisdom, and resilience that define what it means to be queer.
Each quote offers a unique perspective, reminding us of the power of authenticity, the beauty of diversity, and the strength found in love and self-expression. Whether you seek laughter, motivation, or a moment of reflection, these words will inspire and uplift. Let’s explore these unforgettable voices together!
Billie Joe Armstrong
Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
“I think I've always been bisexual. I mean, it's something that I've always been interested in.“
James Baldwin
Bettmann Contributor via Getty Images
"You have to go the way your blood beats. If you don’t live the only life you have, you won’t live some other life, you won’t live any life at all."
Chris Colfer
Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
"There's nothing wrong with you. There's a lot wrong with the world you live in."
Tom Daley
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion."
Billy Eichner
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD
"Saying gay people shouldn't be the punchline is basically saying don't make people the punch line, which I think is ridiculous. The whole point of comedy is, on some level, to make fun of ourselves and put everything into an absurdist context."
Harvey Fierstein
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock
"Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself."
Boy George
Deborah Keen/Shutterstock
“I've been gay for a long time. I see the world has changed a lot, and that's what I wanted! I wanted people to be able to be free to identify as whoever they want.”
Tab Hunter
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
“Love is love, no matter who it's between.”
Daniel Isaac
Lev Radin/Shutterstock
“So whatever that was, 10, 11, 12, somewhere around there. Um, I just remember looking at pornography and then um going towards the gay sections and thinking, oh this is where I would rather be.”
Elton John
Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock
“Be proud of who you are. There are so many wonderfully diverse people in the world. Straight people, gay people, transgender people. We're all God's kids."
Kesha
Lev Radin/Shutterstock
"I don't love just men. I love people," Kesha said. "It's not about a gender. It's just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you're with."
k.d. lang
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Hammer Museum
"I don't represent the entire gay community because it's a vast, vast community, as one can imagine."
Harvey Milk
Bettmann Contributor via Getty Images
“How can people change their minds about us if they don’t know who we are?”
Cynthia Nixon
taniavolobueva/Shutterstock
“Our community is not a monolith, thank goodness, any more than America itself is. I look forward to and will continue to work toward the day when America recognizes all of us as full and equal citizens.”
Frank Ocean
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
"I believe that marriage isn’t between a man and a woman, but between love and love.”
Elliot Page
Lev Radin/Shutterstock
“We deserve to experience love fully, equally, without shame, and without compromise.”
Zachary Quinto
Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
“Our society needs to recognize the unstoppable momentum toward unequivocal civil equality for every gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender citizen of this country.”
Bayard Rustin
Patrick A. Burns/New York Times Co./Getty Images
“To be afraid is to behave as if the truth were not true.”
Sia
Emily Feary/Shutterstock
“I feel like I've always had gay fans, I don't think my dating a woman has changed my demographic, but it certainly changed the way I feel about politics.”
George Takei
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
“Being gay is a natural part of who I am.”
Colton Underwood
Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
"When I was around other people, I just felt different. And I didn't know what that meant. Was I more emotional than the other boys in my class? That's a lot of thinking to do at such a young age, to try to figure out what that was. And then in high school, it all made sense. I mean, I was more attracted to boys and the men than I was the women and the females, and I was told by society, That's wrong, don't do that."
Anthony Venn Brown
via instagram @gayambassador
"The richness, beauty and depths of love can only be fully experienced in a climate of complete openness, honesty and vulnerability.”
Edith Windsor
A Katz/Shutterstock
“The next generation is so far advanced over us ... I love that a lot of younger people now come out that would never have come out in the old days. Of course, they are born into a community already. They just have to discover it, whereas we were still building it.”
Emanuel Xavier
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for AEG
"I'm not pretending to be anything other than what I am. I value and appreciate the work of those who speak their truths."
Darren Young
JP Yim/Getty Images
“Absolutely. Look at me. I’m a WWE Superstar and to be honest with you, I’ll tell you right now I’m gay and I’m happy. Very happy.”
Franco Zeffirelli
Pierre PERRIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
“Sexual choice is made for you early on in life anyway - if you like girls, you like girls.”