Green Day slams 'MAGA agenda,' Republicans shocked to learn 'American Idiot' is political

Conservatives are apparently shocked and appalled to learn that the band who made "American Idiot" doesn't like former President Donald Trump.



Iconic punk-rock band Green Day gave their classic hit a modern twist in a New Years Eve performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The out bisexual lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyrics of the song — which shares a title with the group's seventh studio album — during the Sunday night show to take a dig at Trump and his supporters.

"I'm not part of the MAGA agenda," Armstrong belted, replacing the original version of "I'm not part of the redneck agenda."