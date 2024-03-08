Recap: President Joe Biden gives State of the Union





GLAAD responds to SOTU GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis took to social media to respond to Biden's speech. “President Biden accurately included LGBTQ people in the greatness of American diversity and the fight for fundamental freedoms. The freedom of LGBTQ people to be ourselves, to live in peace and not be discriminated against, to read books about our lives, to have our votes and voices count, are connected to everyone’s freedoms," Ellis said. "LGBTQ people and youth have faced an onslaught of harmful legislation and rhetoric that has had devastating and deadly consequences. The vast majority of Americans who support us must use their voices and votes against the increasingly isolated fringe few. When LGBTQ people and all on the margins are included in the conversation and welcome as we are, all of us have a better chance to be safe and to succeed.”

And some more SOTU thoughts ⬇️ The speech did what Biden supporters and officials wanted: It showed a confident, quick-witted candidate. The president began the address comparing today with WWII and while he directly compared Vladimir Putin to Hitler, there's little doubt he was also alluding to Donald Trump as well. "My predecessor" was the phrase of the night for Biden. And he directly compared legislative achievements to Trump's failures. He called out January 6 supporters and election deniers. Biden didn't come tonight to play games. But he did play the GOP. The disappointment comes at the lack of LGBTQ+ rights discussion (which I mentioned already and will continue to do so). The U.S. is in the middle of a culture war where lawmakers are actively attacking LGBTQ+ and going after protections in place to let queer people thrive. To not say anything besides a sentence is a bit of a letdown. Almost 500 bills have been introduced this year alone. It's March. From trans health care to marriage equality, the target on queer Americans isn't going to be moved anytime soon. We need more than a quick shout-out. -- Alex Cooper

More SOTU thoughts... Biden’s speech was a rousing one. He appeared strong and in command, not “weak” or “frail,” as disgraced ex-congressman George Santos would have it. He stood up staunchly for reproductive freedom and gun control, and he responded well to hecklers. He also highlighted the dangers posed by his predecessor, who now wants to be his successor. He spoke only briefly about LGBTQ+ rights, but he did call for passage of the Equality Act and expressed support for transgender Americans. — Trudy Ring

SOTU thoughts? The State of the Union, Biden's last of his first term, was energetic and optimistic. The president laid out his vision for America amid several crises around the globe including the Israel-Hamas war and the crisis in Ukraine. However, Biden touted his economic record and his legislative achievements before a crowd that was eager to hear from him. Biden touched on many facets of American life, reserving a brief mention for his support of transgender people and demanding Congress pass the Equality Act. Biden was also critical of book bans and the assault on education. For the most part, the speech went off without a hitch, with a few interruptions, notably from Georgia GOP U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who confronted Biden several times though the crowd "shushed" her consistently. The Democratic women of the House wore white - something that could not be overlooked peering down from the press gallery above the president's perch. Republican speaker Mike Johnson had asked his caucus to maintain decorum for the president's remarks, but Greene and others did not heed his request.

After the speech, Biden remained in the chamber to speak with dignitaries and lawmakers who sought to get a word in with the president. -- Christopher Wiggins (who reported from the State of the Union)

Disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos made a surprise appearance at the State of the Union, then quickly announced that he’s running for Congress again. Santos, who was expelled from the U.S. House in December after being caught in numerous lies and charged with various crimes, wrote on X that he’ll challenge fellow Republican Nick LaLota in New York’s First Congressional District, which is on Long Island, adjacent to the one Santos represented, the Third. LaLota supported Santos’s expulsion.

LaLota has a “weak record as a Republican,” the gay ex-congressman wrote. Santos also called Biden “weak” and “frail.” — Trudy Ring

​"My message to transgender Americans: I have your back!" says Biden Okay, cool. But that’s all? So far in his entire speech, Biden hasn’t referenced the hundreds upon hundreds of bills targeting transgender Americans. Or, the rising rhetoric against LGBTQ+ people. What about bullying? What about the attacks on trans people’s health care? Yes, fighting health care costs is important, but also is making health accessible in the face of legislation banning it.

-- Alex Cooper

The State of the Union is shaping up to be a memorable one. Democrats are in a great mood and energized, with the Democratic House women wearing white -- a feast for the eyes that cannot be overlooked in the chamber. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Stenny Hoyer were seated next to South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn -- all three of the senior Democratic leaders looked out over the chamber proudly and with optimism. The assembled crowd listened intently as Biden laid out his vision for America and reported on his administration's accomplishments. As Democrats lept out of their seats and applauded Biden's accomplishments and vision, Republicans sat stoic. Despite Speaker Mike Johnson's request of his caucus to keep up decorum during the State of the Union, several Republicans interrupted the speech at several times. Among them, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, wearing a white t-shirt, red blazer and MAGA hat, screamed "liar" at one point when Biden was talking about Social Security.When Greene interrupted Biden a second time, demanding that he "Think of Laken Riley," a young woman who was recently murdered by an undocumented immigrant, Biden countered and highlighted the young woman's death in response to Greene's badgering. Greene continued to try to heckle the president but many people in the room "shushed" her. -- Christopher Wiggins

President Biden stood up strongly for reproductive freedom early on in his speech "My predecessor came to office determined to see Roe v. Wade overturned,” the president said. “He’s the reason was overturned, and he brags about it.” Donald Trump named three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, leading to the 6-3 decision that overturned Roe and its national guarantee of abortion rights. Since then, 21 states have banned or severely restricted abortion. “Look at the chaos that has resulted,” Biden continued. “Joining us tonight is Kate Cox, the wife and mother from Dallas. She’d become pregnant again and had a fetus with a fatal condition. Her doctor told Kate that her own life and our ability to have children in the future were at risk if she didn’t act.” But she couldn’t legally get an abortion in Texas, so she had to go out of state. What happened to the Cox family shouldn’t have happened to them and shouldn’t happen to anyone else, Biden said. But many Republicans want to pass a national abortion ban. He also recognized Latorya Beasley, whose in vitro fertilization procedure was canceled due to an Alabama Supreme Court ruling holding that embryos have the same rights as people already born. He challenged Republicans to protect access to IVF. — Trudy Ring

The president and his jokes The speech started with a joke and the jokes kept coming. Biden just called out lawmakers who voted against some of his economic bills. "Thanks to our bipartisan infrastructure law 46,000 new projects were announced all across your communities. By the way, I noticed some of you strongly voted against it...they're cheering on that money coming in," he said to legislators. Biden added: "Ifyoudon'twantthatmoneyinyourdistrict,justletmeknow." -- Alex Cooper

Biden is going hard on "his predecessor" "My predecessor came in wanting to see Roe v Wade overturned," Biden says. Already, he's avoided saying Trump's name, but he has repeatedly targeted the former president. He's painting a picture of failure under the Trump administration from COVID, the economy, human rights, etc.

-- Alex Cooper

January 6 comes to focus "You can't love your country only when you win," Biden says after a forceful rebuke of January 6, Trump, and January 6-supportive lawmakers.

And it's a go... President Joe Biden begins his speech with a joke about how if he was smart, he'd be home. He's already gone straight in to compare current politics around the world to the day of Hitler. There's a deep focus on democracy being at stake during this election. Without saying his name, Biden referenced former President Donald Trump's friendly relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Biden called the relationship unacceptable. "I will not bow down," Biden says.

"4 more years" As the president made his way to the dais, people in attendance began shouting "four more years."

President Joe Biden has arrived The First Lady arrived first and received a standing ovation. President Biden's cabinet then entered the House chambers. Biden has been announced and is walking in to raucous cheers and standing ovation. Members positioned along the aisle are clamoring to get a moment of face time with him. -- Christopher Wiggins

And it's come to order Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has called the session to order. Johnson is announcing the welcoming party for the president — a bipartisan mix of lawmakers from across the country. The escort committee is now leaving the chamber to greet POTUS who is en route via an "extra-long" motorcade, according to a White House pool report. The justices of the Supreme Court have also been announced and are entering to applause. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson received a loud burst of cheers. Justices Alito, Thomas, and Coney Barrett are not here. -- Christopher Wiggins

George Santos is at SOTU...really. Former GOP Rep. George Santos is at the SOTU. Why? Apparently, former lawmakers are allowed back. George Santos was standing in the center aisle where the president would come through. He was chatting with Republican members of Congress, including Lauren Boebert, who appeared to be guiding him around in conversation. Santos was getting hugs from people, and he was all smiles and laughing. — Christopher Wiggins If you don’t remember what happened to Santos, refresh your memory: George Santos, the Fabulist Lawmaker, Is Expelled from Congress

Behind the scenes with the media covering tonight's speech The Advocate's senior political reporter Christopher Wiggins Christopher Wiggins I won’t be able to take any photos or videos in the chamber tonight, but here's a photo of me in the gallery offices just outside then chamber before I took my seat with other media. The White House today unveiled the list of distinguished guests selected by First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to share the viewing box during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. The diverse group represents a wide spectrum of American life and embodies the Biden-Harris Administration's policy achievements and priorities. These individuals, ranging from healthcare professionals and educators to advocates for civil rights and gun violence prevention, reflect the real-life impact of the Administration's work across various sectors, including healthcare, labor, education, and environmental sustainability, the White House said. Among the notable invitees are individuals whose personal stories resonate with key issues facing the nation: Latorya Beasley's challenges with reproductive healthcare in Alabama, Kris Blackley’s contributions to cancer patient care in South Carolina, Jazmin Cazares’s advocacy for gun violence prevention following a family tragedy in Texas, and Shawn Fain’s leadership in labor negotiations that underscore the economic benefits of union advocacy. Each guest symbolizes significant themes the president is expected to address, showcasing the human side of policy and the Biden-Harris administration's efforts to navigate complex issues affecting Americans ahead of the 2024 election. -- Christopher Wiggins

Here's what Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, expects from SOTU Ahead of State of the Union, Kelley Robinson, president of HRC, says she expects to hear LGBTQ+ support Shutterstock; Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images “Folks are going to be looking at [President Joe Biden's] remarks to show that he sees us, that he values us, that he believes our experiences, especially folks who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans folks and trans kids,” Robinson told reporters during a Thursday morning press call. Robinson’s expectations extend beyond verbal support; Robinson is seeking tangible commitments and actions that reinforce the administration’s dedication to combating discrimination and ensuring safety and equality for all LGBTQ+ Americans. “This is an opportunity for him to stand up to all the bullies, to recognize the experiences of kids across this country and families across this country in a powerful way, and to make sure that when he’s speaking, he’s not just talking, but he’s backing it up with actions,” she said. Read more here.