Ahead of State of the Union, Kelley Robinson, president of HRC, says she expects to hear LGBTQ+ support

In anticipation of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday evening, Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, articulated a clear and compelling expectation for Biden to acknowledge and address the acute challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, particularly transgender people and youth.

Robinson envisions the State of the Union as a pivotal opportunity for Biden to explicitly stand with the LGBTQ+ community, offering more than mere acknowledgment.

“Folks are going to be looking at his remarks to show that he sees us, that he values us, that he believes our experiences, especially folks who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans folks and trans kids,” Robinson told reporters during a Thursday morning press call to discuss the one-month anniversary of 16-year-old Oklahoma teenager Nex Benedict’s death.

Robinson’s expectations extend beyond verbal support; Robinson is seeking tangible commitments and actions that reinforce the administration’s dedication to combating discrimination and ensuring safety and equality for all LGBTQ+ Americans.

“This is an opportunity for him to stand up to all the bullies, to recognize the experiences of kids across this country and families across this country in a powerful way, and to make sure that when he’s speaking, he’s not just talking, but he’s backing it up with actions,” she said.

The backdrop to Robinson’s demands is a distressing surge in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across various state legislatures, aiming to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in areas such as healthcare, sports participation, and education.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Republicans are pushing nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationwide. These legislative efforts, coupled with instances of violence and discrimination, have heightened the sense of urgency for federal leadership to take a definitive stance.

Robinson’s expectations are set against the achievements and initiatives of the Biden administration to date. The administration has taken steps to reverse discriminatory policies and extend protections to LGBTQ+ people. Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act in December 2022, protecting same-sex and interracial marriages. However, Robinson emphasizes the necessity for continued progress and more aggressive measures to safeguard these communities from harm.

Robinson said that it is a moment for Biden to send an unambiguous message that hate and discrimination have no place in America and to outline a path forward that includes robust support and protection for LGBTQ+ individuals.