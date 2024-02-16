Scroll To Top
Maryland man charged for allegedly raping and robbing trans women he targeted on dating app

Jalen Green Maryland arrested transgender assult dating app hate crime
Shutterstock; Baltimore County Police Department

Investigators say the man deliberately targeted the trans community, and believe he may have attacked others.

A Maryland man has been arrested for the rape and robbery at gunpoint of a transgender woman he targeted on a dating app.

Jalen Green, 22, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, armed robbery, and firearm-related and other charges for the assault that took place around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 11 in Baltimore County. The Special Victims Unit of the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the case.

Investigators stressed they believe Green specifically targeted the trans community for his attacks.

“Green is accused of targeting a member of the transgender community utilizing a dating app,” Baltimore County Police said in a statement.

The unnamed victim said she was contacted by Green via a dating app seeking sex in exchange for money, according to court documents obtained by local NBC affiliate WBAL-TV. When Green arrived at her residence, however, she said he pointed a gun at her and demanded money. Not having any money, she said Green took her phone and used the Cash App to send himself $100. The victim said he then sexually assaulted her while using his phone to record a video of the attack.

The violent nature of the attack left many in the local trans and queer community uneasy about their safety in light of the recent assault and robbery. Police advised the community to be aware of potential dangers.

“That’s definitely a danger for anybody, but people who are in that community, definitely have to always have a look behind them or around them because they're always targeted one way or another,” a spokesperson told local CBS affiliate WJZ News.

Investigators believe there are other potential victims or witnesses to the attack, and have asked that anyone with information about the crime contact the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (410) 887-2223.

Green is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

