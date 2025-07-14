Scroll To Top
News

5 charged in assault that left a transgender girl with a broken jaw in D.C. juvenile detention center

Trans girl assaulted in boy housing unit at D.C. juvenile detention center.

A transgender girl was assaulted at a Washington, D.C. juvenile detention facility.

The trans girl was reportedly housed in a boys' unit.

Cwnewser
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

A transgender girl housed in a male unit at Washington, D.C.’s Youth Services Center was hospitalized with a broken jaw after a fight last week that also injured another teen, D.C.’s NBC affiliate WRC reports.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The two separate fights broke out on July 7 at the Northeast D.C. juvenile detention facility, which was overcapacity by 17 people that day, according to city data obtained by WRC. Five teens have been charged in connection with the assault involving the transgender girl, the station reports.

Related: Trump will ban trans women from women's prisons by removing trans inmates from rape protections

The Youth Services Center is the District’s secure detention facility for male and female youth held by court order from the D.C. Superior Court’s Family Court Division. The 88-bed facility provides 24-hour care, custody, and supervision, and houses youth awaiting court proceedings, those adjudicated and pending further court action, and youth charged as adults, according to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

It remains unclear whether DYRS has a policy for housing transgender youth in juvenile detention.

The Advocate has contacted DYRS, the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and the office of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah for comment.

This story is developing.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedWashington D.C.Crime
crimedepartment of youth rehabilitation serviceslgbtq youthnewstransgendertransgender youthwashington d.c.youth services center
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 34 major companies caved to Trump and rolled back DEI programs

True
26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Read Full Bio