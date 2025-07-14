5 charged in assault that left a transgender girl with a broken jaw in D.C. juvenile detention center

A transgender girl housed in a male unit at Washington, D.C.’s Youth Services Center was hospitalized with a broken jaw after a fight last week that also injured another teen, D.C.’s NBC affiliate WRC reports.

The two separate fights broke out on July 7 at the Northeast D.C. juvenile detention facility, which was overcapacity by 17 people that day, according to city data obtained by WRC. Five teens have been charged in connection with the assault involving the transgender girl, the station reports.

The Youth Services Center is the District’s secure detention facility for male and female youth held by court order from the D.C. Superior Court’s Family Court Division. The 88-bed facility provides 24-hour care, custody, and supervision, and houses youth awaiting court proceedings, those adjudicated and pending further court action, and youth charged as adults, according to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

It remains unclear whether DYRS has a policy for housing transgender youth in juvenile detention.

The Advocate has contacted DYRS, the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and the office of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah for comment.

This story is developing.