Scroll To Top
Exclusives

How drag artists can protect themselves from the far-right attacks

Police officer outside Stonewall Inn gay bar
Glynnis Jones / Shutterstock

Drag artists who survived violence and harassment tell The Advocate about resources to protect other performers.

Drag artists who survived violence and harassment tell The Advocate about resources to protect other performers.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

As drag shows across the country continue to face threats and violence, a group of survivors has used their own experiences to compile a book of resources helping other artists protect themselves.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Qommittee, a national advocacy network of drag artists and allies led by survivors of high-profile hate crimes such as the Pulse and Club Q mass shootings, has published the Drag Defense Handbook. With over 40 pages, the document demonstrates how drag artists and organizers have successfully fought back against harassment and bans.

Veranda L'Ni, whose Drag Queen Story Hour was protested by White Lives Matter Ohio and the local Proud Boys chapter, was one of ten or more drag artists who sat down and shared their experiences. In 2023, one protester threw a Molotov cocktail at the Community Church of Chesterland where L'Ni was scheduled to read. Aimenn Penny, 20, pleaded guilty to using fire and explosives to commit a felony and violating the Church Arson Prevention Act, and was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

"More so than ever, we are fighting for our existence. Across the country, we're being told that we shouldn't be here, legislatively and physically," L'Ni tells The Advocate. "We are not going to back down. We have always been an entity within society. But what Qommittee has done has allowed us to take proper steps to protect ourselves, to understand our First Amendment rights, to understand that we have the ability to go into public spaces and know exactly what to do."

Veranda L'Ni

Veranda L'Ni

Courtesy of Veranda L'Ni

"It applies to more than just drag performers," she adds. "This can apply to anybody who is feeling oppressed or being told that they're they shouldn't be in these spaces."

The handbook contains information on what immediate steps one can take when facing threats or harassment, including how to handle bomb threats. While working with authorities can be crucial, L'Ni recognizes that some "don't have that ability, and maybe don't want to speak with local law enforcement," so the book's recommendations cover community coalitions as alternatives.

The handbook also includes information about one's First Amendment rights, including keeping up with court rulings and responding to false "grooming" allegations. The majority of these fallacious accusations spread on social media, so the book features tips to protect oneself from doxxing and online harassment.

Jack King Goff, who was asked to resign from his teaching job after students discovered his drag persona, helped to inform the cybersecurity section. The drag king was harassed online by Moms For Liberty, which has been designated as an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and other conservative commentators to the point where his teacher's association "could not ensure my physical protection" if he returned to the classroom.

Jack King Goff

Jack King Goff

Photo by Matt Shaw

Goff's key recommendations to protect one's information online include using a VPN, data removal service, and password manager. He notes that nowadays "it seems that the majority of people's time is online instead of in real life, so protecting ourselves is just as important in those digital spaces."

"It can be a very isolating experience, and the last thing we need right now is for more people to be isolated," Goff says. "In order for big change to happen, it's not going to come from one person. It's going to have to come from a a collective that comes together, has a similar or shared goal, and is able to get the job done."

Goff hopes that the Drag Defense Handbook "shows those who feel alone that they aren't, and also empowers them with the tools that they need in order to keep themselves and the ones they love safe and protected." To L'Ni, the resources could help make queer communities more self-sufficient and less reliant on institutions that are not pro-LGBTQ+.

"We have our drag mothers and drag fathers and aunties and whoever else that takes younger drag performers under their wing," L'Ni says. "But now we actually have peer support from drag performers around the nation who've dealt with these ridiculous threats and discriminatory acts."

From Your Site Articles
ExclusivesDragArts & EntertainmentNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedHate CrimesCrimeNewsPolitics
bomb threatsclub q shootingcybersecuritydiscriminationdoxxingdrag artistsdrag defense handbookdrag kingsdrag queen story hourdrag queensdrag showsextremismfirst amendmentfreedom of expressionfreedom of speechharassmenthate crimesisolationjack king gofflaw enforcementmolotov cocktailmoms for libertyonline harassmentproud boyspulse shootingqommitteeresourcessurvivorsthreatsveranda l'niviolencewhite lives matterexclusive
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 34 major companies caved to Trump and rolled back DEI programs

True
26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio