Indiana LGBTQ+ rights protesters surround strip-mall church that preaches death for 'sodomites'

Protesters greet church-goers at an Indiana church days after preachers called from the altar for the execution of “sodomites.”

Supporters of the LGBTQ+ community waved signs and spoke out against the violent preaching at Sure Foundation Baptist Church’s recent “Pray The Gay Away” event.

Protest organizer Cass Jackson told the Indianapolis Star the event served to remind church leaders that gender and sexual minorities exist in the community and live happy lives despite the hatred.

“What I know to be true is that these people really hate when other people are joyful, because they are not," Jackson said. "And unfortunately have been indoctrinated into a backyard cult."

The church ironically had a sermon the same day on the theme “ love thy neighbor .” But leaders there have also continued to stand by the homophobic messaging delivered by speakers at the pulpit. On Saturday, the church’s Facebook post included an excerpt of dead fundamentalist preacher Jack Hyles lamenting “The Sodomite Deception.”

Preacher Justin Zhong also baselessly asserted in a sermon that protesters were coming with violent intentions. But he suggested the anger also only helped spread the word of the church.

“My question is, why does a small strip mall church make worldwide news? Because the Word of God has power,” he preached.

The church also denied entry this week to a trans woman, Charlize Jamieson, who tried to attend service this week, as reported by WISH TV .

“I’m almost 70, and I’ve been a Christian most all of my life, and I’m bothered by the vitriol and the hate that’s come out of this,” she told the news outlet.

The church on social media defended its right to turn individuals away.

“We believe that church membership is a privilege and not a right and church members are subject to be removed from membership and not allowed to attend the services or church functions if they violate the qualifications of church membership as set forth in the Holy Scriptures,” a Facebook post reads.

But the hateful messages attracted a sizable protest, which received significant media attention of their own. Much of that directly countered the assertions in the church that the Bible preaches death for LGBTQ+ individuals.