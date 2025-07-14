Florida Republican official suspended for social posts mocking Pulse murder victims

A Florida city suspended one of its council members over hateful social media posts, including one mocking victims of the Pulse shooting. Now, she has sued while alleging that some of the posts were doctored.

The Groveland City Council last week suspended Councilwoman Judith Fike after nearly decade-old posts resurfaced, including one in which she wrote victims of the nearby Pulse mass shooting were killed more easily than if they had been hurled from buildings.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, the post read: “‘Duh….why would the shooter target a gay club? My answer…Easier than marching them up steps to push off the roof..some sarcasm, some truth..”

At the meeting where she was suspended, Fike said that the 2016 post had been misconstrued. “It was meant as a support of the community,” she said, according to Central Florida Public Media.

Fike said she was alluding to killings happening in the Middle East at the time, where ISIS leaders were reportedly executing queer people in Syria by throwing them from rooftops. Pulse shooter Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS during a standoff with law enforcement the night he killed 49 mostly LGBTQ+ and Latine victims at the Orlando club.

But colleagues on the Groveland Council also raised concerns, according to News 6, about other posts, including one of Ronald Reagan with a monkey in a post that said he was “babysitting” Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president.

Fike said she was responsible for some of the controversial posts, but that others had been manipulated and had words added to appear more offensive.

Following the suspension, Fike filed a lawsuit that alleges the city had no power to take that action.

“It just simply does not have that authority; most cities don’t,” Fike’s attorney, Anthony Sabatini, told the Sentinel.

Fike was appointed last year to fill a vacancy on the City Council and is up for election in November.