21 must-see Brandi Carlile collabs that will change your life

Grammy-winning Americana icon Brandi Carlile held her 5th annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival last week. With hundreds of attendees coming together for the most sapphic music festival around, Carlile took to the stage with many of her long-time collaborators including Allison Russell, Annie Lennox, and more. The legendary Sarah McLachlan also took the stage with Carlile.
In honor of the sing-along collaborations from the weekend, we’ve put together some of the most iconic performances Carlile has had with her fellow artists. Carlile is known to be a musician’s musician and has gone out of her way time and time again to uplift and support emerging talent. She’s also fully embraced her icon status with duets featured here with Pink, Dolly Parton, the Indigo Girls, Kelly Clarkson, and Sam Smith.
Check out videos of the collaborations below.
Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile - “I Will Always Love You”
On a clear summer’s day at the Newport Folk Festival in 2019, Carlile and Dolly Parton stunned the crowd with Parton’s mega-hit “I Will Always Love You.”
Joy Oladokun and Brandi Carlile - “Sweet Symphony”
Nashville-based Americana artist Joy Oladokun and Carlile teamed up for a duet of Oladokun’s affirming “Sweet Symphony” at Red Rocks in 2023.
Allison Russell and Brandi Carlile - “You’re Not Alone”
“’You’re Not Alone’ is an inspiring meditation on the power of ancestral strength and the essential nature of community,” according to Grammy nominee Allison Russell’s YouTube description of the song off of Our Native Daughters’ 2019 debut album. Sista Strings and Larissa Maestro perform on the track as well.
Sara Bareilles, Lucius, and Brandi Carlile - “California”
Four voices came together to create a breathtaking version of Joni Mitchell’s “California,” off of her Blue album. Sara Bareilles, Lucius, and Carlile joined forces in early 2023 at Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 in Mexico.
P!nk and Brandi Carlile - “Nothing Compares 2 U”
It was the ride of a lifetime on P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour, where Carlile opened in a series of cities. Following Sinéad O’Connor’s untimely death in July, the pair began singing O’Connor’s massive hit written by Prince, “Nothing Compares 2 U.”
P!nk and Brandi Carlile with Zac Brown Band - “Coat of Many Colors”
When national treasure Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Brandi Carlile and P!nk were on hand to bring the audience to tears with this stirring rendition of Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors.”
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd Carlile - “Closer to Fine”
It was a massive boon for lesbian anthems when Greta Gerwig featured the Indigo Girls’ classic “Closer to Fine” prominently in the Barbie film. The cherry on top was that Carlile and her wife, Catherine Shepherd Carlile, performed a churned-down version of the song on the Barbie soundtrack. They performed the song at Brandi Carlile & Friends concert at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in October, sealing their moving performance with a kiss.
Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile - “Delta Dawn”
Country rabble rouser Tanya Tucker heaped praise for Carlile when she joined her on stage five years ago to sing her hit “Delta Dawn.” Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced Tucker’s acclaimed 2019 album, “While I’m Livin’.” They also collaborated on the documentary, The Return of Tanya Tucker.
Brandy Clark and Brandi Carlile - “Stand By Your Man”
The two gay Brandi/ys camped it up at Red Rocks in Colorado with this Tammy Wynette classic.
Annie Lennox and Brandi Carlile - “Why”
When special guest Annie Lennox walked onto the stage at The Gorge in June of 2023 with the strains of her hit song “Why” beginning to play, the crowd went berserk. Onstage, Carlile and Allison Russell cheered and bowed while the former Eurythmics singer took everyone to church.
Annie Lennox and Brandi Carlile - “Love Is a Stranger”
Similarly, the crowd hooted and hollered when Lennox took the stage at Brandi Carlile & Friends at the Hollywood Bowl. After singing her solo hits “Why” and “No More I Love You’s” with Carlile, Lennox treated the crowd to a rousing performance of Eurythmics’ 1983 song “Love Is a Stranger.”
Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile - “A Case of You”
When Joni Mitchell gloriously returned to the Newport Folk Festival stage in 2022, after recovering from a near-fatal aneurysm in 2015, the “Joni Jam” was a gift to audiences. At her side, was her friend Brandi Carlile, supporting Mitchell with lush harmonies and sharing verses. That relationship was most evident on Mitchell’s beloved “A Case of You,” off of her Blue album. Mitchell’s return to the stage resulted in a ticketed “Joni Jam” at The Gorge in 2023 and an album from Newport that Carlile produced.
Sarah McLachlan and Brandi Carlile - “Hold On”
For many ’90s kids, Sarah McLachlan was the soundtrack of an era, ushering in the age of Lilith Fair where she pushed back against promoters who told her that two women on a concert bill would never sell tickets. Carlile joined McLachlan on “Hold On,” off of her 1993 classic album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.
Sarah McLachlan and Brandi Carlile - “Angel”
A Washingtonian, Carlile has often returned to The Gorge. In 2022, she joined McLachlan onstage for a tearjerking rendition of “Angel,” from McLachlan’s 1997 smash, Surfacing.
Indigo Girls and Brandi Carlile - “Kid Fears”
Though this video captures this performance partway in, it’s a notable collaboration on an early Indigo Girls track. Here, Carlile joins Amy Ray and Emily Saliers (her “heroes,” as she’s referred to them), on their rousing “Kid Fears” off of their 1988 self-titled album.
Highwomen with Sheryl Crow and Yola - “Highwomen”
The country supergroup the Highwomen — made up of Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby — won a Grammy award for their song "Crowded Table" for Best Country Song in 2021. Here, the members, plus Yola as a featured artist, sing their single "Highwomen" at the Newport Folk Fest in 2019 with backing vocals from Sheryl Crow.
Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile - “A Beautiful Noise”
Ahead of the 2020 election, Grammy winner Alicia Keys and Carlile joined forces on “A Beautiful Noise,” encouraging Americans to vote. The all-women songwriting team included The song was created by an all-female songwriting team consisted of Keys, Carlile, Brandy Clark, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry, Hillary Lindsey, Ruby Amanfu, and Hailey Whitters.
Elton John and Brandi Carlile - “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”
Speaking of Carlile’s heroes, she joined her ultimate idol, Elton John, onstage at Dodger Stadium for his 2022 Farewell Tour. Their duet of John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” is one for posterity.
Kelly Clarkson and Brandi Carlile - “Poison & Wine”
At the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020, Carlile joined Kelly Clarkson on her show for a virtual performance of The Civil Wars’ “Poison & Wine.” Their voices entwined provided some much-needed healing and escape in tough times.