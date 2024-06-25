Gay lawmaker Robert Garcia released his annual Pride Month playlist full of bops

AsPride Month draws to a close, California U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, the first out gay immigrant elected to Congress, has unveiled his much-anticipated 2024 Pride Playlist, offering a vibrant soundtrack to cap off the celebrations. This collection curated by the congressman, now in its second year, features an eclectic mix of tunes from renowned artists, including Chappell Roan, Janelle Monáe, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Harlow, and many more, each selected to resonate with the diverse experiences and joys within theLGBTQ+ community. Available for streaming on bothSpotify andApple Music, Garcia’s playlist is more than just amusical journey—it’s a personal narrative reflecting his connections to these songs throughout various stages of his life.
Last year, on the occasion of his inaugural playlist,Garcia filled the selection with iconic hits and personal favorites, including Selena’s classics and pop anthems by Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue, whose surprise hit “Padam Padam” was a standout. The mix also featured legends like Cyndi Lauper and Mariah Carey, establishing a tradition of celebrating the enduring anthems and current hits that resonate with the LGBTQ+ community.
Garcia explained the ongoing relevance of Pride celebrations and the inclusive spirit of his music selection to The Hill. “Obviously we have Pride month, but Pride goes on all summer. There are Pride festivals and celebrations all the way through October and across the country,” Garcia said. He views the playlist not only as a celebration of LGBTQ+ identity but also as a perfect summer soundtrack, blending current favorites with timeless hits that hold personal significance.
With tracks ranging from Janelle Monáe’s electric “Make Me Feel” to the compelling rhythms of Todrick Hall’s “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” the playlist is curated to follow seamlessly from last year’s debut, forming a continuous celebration of Pride through Garcia’s eyes.
Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!
Janelle Monáe – Make Me Feel
Carly Rae Jepsen - Cut To The Feeling
Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Beyoncé & Post Malone - LEVII’S JEANS
Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
Megan Thee Stallion - Savage
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Fifth Harmony - BO$$
Todrick Hall - Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels
Britney Spears - Heaven On Earth
Lady Gaga - Paparazzi
Meghan Trainor - Whoops
Kelly Clarkson - I Want You
RuPaul & Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 13 - Lucky
Cher - The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)
Deniece Williams - Let's Hear It for the Boy
Selena - Fotos y Recuerdos
Beyoncé - Before I Let Go