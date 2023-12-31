24 New Year’s Resolutions for 2024 to Support Your LGBTQ+ Loved Ones & Friends

Consider your resolutions
As we usher in 2024, it’s a time for reflection and setting intentions for the months ahead. In a world where the fight for equality and acceptance continues, one crucial area that demands our attention is the rights and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community. With more than 71 percent support for marriage equality and more than 7.2 percent of American adults identifying as LGBTQ+, according to Gallup, the journey towards a more inclusive society is ongoing, and each of us holds the power to contribute to this crucial cause. New Year’s resolutions often focus on personal growth and improvement, but they can also be a powerful tool for social change, especially in championing LGBTQ+ rights.
This community, diverse in its nature, faces unique challenges ranging from discrimination and social stigma to legal barriers and health disparities.
In 2023, Republican state legislatures passed dozens of laws that attack the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, with particular vigor in legislation targeting transgender people.
We can create a ripple effect of positive change by actively promoting equality and understanding. Whether through educating ourselves, advocating for inclusive policies, or simply being an ally, every action counts. Embracing such resolutions not only benefits the LGBTQ+ community but also enriches everyone’s lives, fostering a culture of empathy, respect, and unity.
To guide and inspire these efforts, here is a list of 24 resolutions that can be adopted in 2024 to support the LGBTQ+ community. These resolutions are designed to be practical, impactful, and achievable. They encompass a range of activities, from personal education and advocacy to community engagement and political activism. This list serves as a starting point for individuals looking to make a meaningful difference in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, ensuring that the upcoming year is marked by personal growth and a deeper commitment to social justice and equality.
Educate Yourself
Commit to learning more about LGBTQ+ history and issues.
Support LGBTQ+ Businesses
Make an effort to buy from businesses owned by LGBTQ+ individuals.
Advocate for Inclusive Policies
Work towards implementing inclusive policies in your workplace or school.
Attend Pride Events
Show your support by participating in Pride parades and events.
Volunteer for LGBTQ+ Organizations
Offer your time to local LGBTQ+ charities or groups.
Challenge Homophobia and Transphobia
Speak out against discrimination and hate speech.
Support LGBTQ+ Artists and Creators
Promote and support the work of LGBTQ+ artists and creators.
Support LGBTQ+ Youth
Mentor or support programs that assist LGBTQ+ youth.
Donate to LGBTQ+ Causes
Financially support organizations fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.
Educate Others
Share your knowledge about LGBTQ+ issues with friends and family.
Promote Gender-Neutral Language
Use inclusive language in your daily life.
Respect Pronouns
Always use the correct pronouns for everyone you meet. A helpful resource on the importance of pronouns is pronouns.org.
Participate in Advocacy Campaigns
Join campaigns fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.
Create Safe Spaces
Ensure your environment is welcoming to all LGBTQ+ individuals.
Support Mental Health Initiatives
Advocate for and support mental health services for the LGBTQ+ community.
Engage in Political Advocacy
Contact your representatives to support LGBTQ+-friendly legislation.
Support Trans Rights
Specifically, advocate for the rights and needs of the transgender community.
Participate in Research and Surveys
Help gather data to support LGBTQ+ causes.
Celebrate All Identities
Recognize and celebrate the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community.
Join LGBTQ+ Groups and Networks
Become an active member of LGBTQ+ networks in person or online.
Share LGBTQ+ Media and Literature
Promote books, movies, and shows accurately representing LGBTQ+ experiences.
Be a Visible Ally
Wear symbols or messages that show your support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Encourage Inclusive Health Care
Advocate for healthcare policies and practices that are inclusive and sensitive to the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, ensuring access to quality health care for everyone, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.
Support Inclusive Education
Advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusive curricula in schools.