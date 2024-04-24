Scroll To Top
‘Faces of Gun Violence’ exhibit unveiled at inaugural survivors’ summit

The Faces of Gun Violence photo art exhibit ATF headquarters Gun Violence Survivors summit United States Attorney General Merrick Garland podium speech
Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives hosts a powerful new exhibit to memorialize victims and foster dialogue on gun violence prevention.

Cwnewser

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unveiled the poignant “Faces of Gun Violence” exhibit at its Inaugural Gun Violence Survivors’ Summit on Tuesday. The event, attended by over 200 participants, including survivors, law enforcement officials, and victim advocates, featured a new exhibit designed to memorialize individuals lost to gun violence and to inspire ongoing advocacy and policy efforts.

Located at ATF headquarters in Washington, D.C., the exhibit includes a memorial wall adorned with 118 photographs and a digital kiosk that offers bios and stories of each individual. This feature will be updated annually, coinciding with future summits, to include new faces and stories.

The summit included various discussions on topics including the impact of firearms on domestic violence, law enforcement as survivors, and the effects of secondary trauma.

The Faces of Gun Violence photo art exhibit ATF headquarters Gun Violence Survivors summit Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, addressing the gathering, highlighted the personal tragedies showcased in the new exhibit.

“We stand here today at ATF’s Faces of Gun Violence, a memorial to those who have lost their lives to this tragic epidemic,” Garland said. He detailed the lives represented behind him, including a 15-year-old boy from Washington, D.C., a mother and her daughters from Oregon, a 17-year-old student from Michigan, and more — all victims of gun violence whose stories tell of lives cut tragically short.

Garland also spoke about the administration’s recent attempts at gun control, particularly the closure of the gun-show loophole.

“Just two weeks ago, we issued one of the most significant gun regulations in decades to expand background checks and curb unlicensed firearms dealing,” he stated. “This regulation closes the so-called gun-show loophole. It does not matter if guns are sold on the internet, at a gun show, or at a brick-and-mortar store. If someone sells a gun predominantly to earn a profit, they must be licensed, and they must conduct a background check to ensure that the buyer is not barred by law from having a gun. This regulation is a historic step in the Justice Department’s fight against gun violence.”

The new regulation, deemed one of the most consequential in decades, broadens the definition of who is considered to be “engaged in the business” of selling firearms, aiming to curb the flow of illegal guns and reduce gun violence nationwide. Vice President Kamala Harris led the April 11 announcement in a move that reflects the administration’s commitment to addressing a critical and long-standing issue that affects communities across the United States.

The Faces of Gun Violence photo art exhibit ATF headquarters Gun Violence Survivors summit Steven Dettelbach director Mia Tretta teenage gunshot survivor podium speechChristopher Wiggins for The Advocate

ATF Director Steven M. Dettelbach spoke about the new exhibit’s significance. “This exhibit both honors and tells the stories of the victims of firearms violence. It reminds us to keep front and center the lives, the stories, and the courage of those who have been impacted,” said Dettelbach.

Survivor Mia Tretta, 19, was shot in the stomach at age 15 during a school shooting at Saugus High School in Southern California and has since worked in the ATF director’s office as an intern. “We’re not a number, we’re a very real reminder to the men and women who pass through this building that no one is immune to gun violence,” Tretta said.

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
