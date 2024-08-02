Scroll To Top
Brittney Griner, former Russian captive and current Olympian, celebrates historic prisoner swap

Britney Griner team USA olymic basketball celebrating US President Joe Biden successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images; Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

The WNBA star in Paris for the Olympics issued a joyful statement after news of the exchange spread.

Cwnewser

WNBA superstar and former Russian detainee Brittney Griner expressed profound joy and relief as three Americans returned home following a historic prisoner exchange withRussia.

Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year until her release in a 2022 prisoner swap, has become a strong advocate for Americans wrongfully detained abroad. FromParis, where she plays on the U.S. Women’s Basketball team in theOlympics, Griner celebrated the return of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, and former Marine Paul Whelan.

“We are overwhelmed with joy and relief for the four U.S. citizens who returned safely to America today,” Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, said in a statement. “The Biden-Harris Administration showed true leadership once again by doing whatever it took to bring Americans home. Every American returned is a win.”

According to the Associated Press, the swap between the United States and Russia is the largest prisoner exchange since the Cold War. The exchange occurred in Turkey and was followed by an emotional reunion at Joint Base Andrews inMaryland late Thursday night. PresidentJoe Biden and Vice PresidentKamala Harris greeted the freed Americans with their families and supporters shortly before midnight.

Gershkovich was detained in March 2023 on accusations of espionage, which he and the U.S. government denied. Whelan, a security consultant, was arrested in December 2018 and convicted of espionage in 2020. Kurmasheva, detained in June 2023, was sentenced for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military. Their release is seen as a significant diplomatic success, with Biden playing a pivotal role in the negotiations.

“This is a very good afternoon,” Biden said earlier in the day during remarks at the White House. “There is nothing beyond our capacity when we act together—nothing, nothing, nothing.”

The negotiation process was intricate, involving secret meetings and significant concessions. Among those freed by Russia were prominent dissidents, including Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Kremlin critic and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer. The exchange also included Vadim Krasikov, a convicted assassin held in a German prison, whose release was a key demand from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Postdetailed that the deal was finalized after CIA officers proposed a comprehensive swap to their Russian counterparts in a Middle Eastern capital. The exchange operation involved seven planes landing in Turkey.

The Biden administration has now facilitated the release of over 70 Americans detained abroad through various negotiations, according to the AP.

Griner highlighted the bittersweet nature of the development, acknowledging the ongoing struggles of other Americans still detained overseas. “Although today is one of celebration, our hearts go out to the many Americans still being held hostage overseas, and their families. We must continue to do everything we can to shine a light on the remaining Americans detained.”

After their arrival, Gershkovich, Kurmasheva, and Whelan were taken toTexas at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for medical evaluations and reintegration support, a process similar to what Griner underwent following her release.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
