Brittney Griner says she will sign with the Atlanta Dream, celebrates career 'rebrand'

Brittney Griner has announced her intent to sign with the Atlanta Dream, marking a new chapter in her career after 11 years with the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner, who has been in free agency for the first time in her career since she was drafted by the Mercury in 2013, said in a video posted to Instagram that she will be signing a one-year contract with the Dream.

“Free agency has been everything I wanted it to be, honestly. I was able to find where I wanted to go,” Griner said in the video. “Honestly, what led me to that decision ultimately was the team, the players. Also my family. I’m thrilled for this chapter.”