Scroll To Top
News

Rudy Giuliani’s daughter Caroline opens up on how to mend fences with family after the election

New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani with his daughter Caroline December 31 1993
Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images

Trying to understand others in the context of the environments that shaped them might pave the way for some empathy, Caroline Giuliani suggests.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

One of the most consequential outcomes of the 2024 election has nothing to do with who won or lost; rather, families that were torn asunder because of their political beliefs. I know in my own family, I’ve had to keep at arm's length with some who have been enthusiastic about former President Donald Trump.

For me, I think what Trump did was put a magnifying glass on negative issues or personality traits that were ever-present in some family members. They were there all along, but for some reason, their support for Trump made them especially glaring.

His refusal to accept blame, to never apologize and his off-the-charts narcissism encapsulates one close family member. Now, it’s just so hard to see them in a different light, and sadly, I can’t picture a way forward.

There’s even dissension in the Trump family. I spoke to Trump’s niece Mary about that, and how she deals with the pain her uncle has inflicted on relatives.

Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of Rudy Giuliani, recently wrote an essay for Vanity Fair in which she describes the deep divisions within her family over her father Rudyi’s alliance with Donald Trump. She likens the separation to grieving the loss of her father, emphasizing that she both loves him and feels strongly that another Trump term could further erode their family and national unity.

In her essay, she writes that she is “trying to understand others in the context of the environments that shaped them,” finding that this approach allows empathy despite painful disagreements.

I had spoken to Giuliani before, and came away thinking, “Rudy did something right.”

If anyone knows the heartbreak that dissension in the family causes, it’s surely her; however, I didn’t want to speak to her about the past, but how she plans to move forward after the election, and how that might be a guide for all of us.

As the daughter of the former New York City mayor and Trump attorney, she has experienced firsthand the complexities of love and loyalty clashing with stark political disagreements. Drawing from personal growth, therapy, and familial experiences, Caroline discussed with me the importance of healing, not through perfect solutions, but through genuine human connection and empathy.

A simple and central theme of Caroline's approach is expressing love first — when it might be hard to find the right words to initiate dialogue. “If you don’t know what to say, saying, ‘I love you,’ is enough,” she suggested. “In strained moments, this simple expression can be a powerful step toward understanding and reconciliation.”

For many families, election cycles like 2024 have turned the personal into the political, creating divisions that might seem insurmountable. Caroline said that connection, especially in families, is not always about finding the right argument but about holding onto a shared sense of love and understanding.

“Try to understand people in the context of the environment and circumstances that shaped them,” she relayed. “While this may not dissolve differences, it can create space for empathy. This doesn’t mean condoning hurtful behavior or compromising one’s beliefs but rather recognizing that people’s views are shaped by unique histories and personal struggles.”

Her relationship with her father exemplifies these tensions. While she fundamentally disagrees with his political choices, she maintains a connection grounded in their shared history and mutual love. “I try to summon the ability to separate my father’s actions from my love for him, and this is something I have consciously worked on over the years.”

"In my early twenties, I realized that I didn’t have to withhold love to be true to my beliefs,” Caroline explained. “Being authentic to myself includes respecting my convictions while still showing compassion and care for my family.”

Caroline’s advice to other families facing similar rifts is to focus on the next generation, particularly young children, who serve as a unifying force. “Being an aunt has brought me a renewed sense of purpose with family relationships,” she said. “I think of the young people you want to stay connected with, and prioritizing those bonds which can help temper disagreements. It has motivated me to approach family gatherings with hope and resilience, seeing the children as opportunities for positivity.”

However, she acknowledges that healing is not always straightforward and cautions against accepting harmful behavior in the name of reconciliation. “It’s valid if people feel they need to cut ties for their well-being, because it’s necessary for self-care,” she remarked. “That’s why there is no one-size-fits-all solution to mending fences. I suppose families should seek a balance between maintaining boundaries and fostering connection.”

Understanding the “why” behind someone’s beliefs, she points out, can also make a difference. “You do this a lot in therapy too,” Caroline explained, “By delving into why people hold certain views, you can replace judgment with a more compassionate perspective, and that can alleviate personal hurt and open a path to mutual respect.”

I asked her when she might see her family again since the holidays are coming up. “We haven’t made any plans yet,” she thought. “I am sure there will be some get-together or connection somehow.”

At the end of our conversation, we were honest with each other that the promise of immediate harmony is probably not going to happen; however, at the very least, a framework can exist for fostering some type of connection.

Next year Caroline will get married, and she hopes to be surrounded by family. When I asked her if her dad would walk her down the aisle, she paused, then said, “While I think being given away at a wedding can be a beautiful tradition, I'm planning to walk myself down the aisle to honor the autonomy that we have as women.”

And with that, we said goodbye, and most importantly, good luck!

NewsElectionYahoo Feed
2024 electioncaroline giulianidonald trumprudy giuliani
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

John Casey

John Casey is senior editor of The Advocate, writing columns about political, societal, and topical issues with leading newsmakers of the day. The columns include interviews with Sam Altman, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Coolidge, Kelly Ripa and Mark Counselos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Nancy Pelosi, Tony Fauci, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, and many others. John spent 30 years working as a PR professional on Capitol Hill, Hollywood, the Nobel Prize-winning UN IPCC, and with four of the largest retailers in the U.S.
John Casey is senior editor of The Advocate, writing columns about political, societal, and topical issues with leading newsmakers of the day. The columns include interviews with Sam Altman, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Coolidge, Kelly Ripa and Mark Counselos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Nancy Pelosi, Tony Fauci, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, and many others. John spent 30 years working as a PR professional on Capitol Hill, Hollywood, the Nobel Prize-winning UN IPCC, and with four of the largest retailers in the U.S.
Read Full Bio