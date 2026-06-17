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Anti-LGBTQ+ right wingers rage over Massachusetts school’s ‘Have a Gay Summer’ display

The rainbow display was meant as a friendly Pride Month message. Conservatives called it “grooming.”

Dartmouth High School

Right-wing extremists are upset about a Pride message posted by LGBTQ+ students at Dartmouth High School in Massachusetts.

DHSTVmedia

A friendly message created by a gay-straight alliance has angered anti-LGBTQ+ activists, who are now calling for Massachusetts educators to be fired.

A Facebook message by conservative activist Lynne Turner takes issue with a bulletin board display at Dartmouth High School that reads “Have a Gay Summer” and is posted on rainbow-colored construction paper.

“This is NOT ok. It needs to be removed and an apology needs to be made to the children and parents of Dartmouth kids,” Turner posted. “Schools are supposed to educate and prepare students for successful careers, as well as give them skills for life. DHS, pushing gay ideology on our youth is NOT your place!!!”

Lynne Turner

The display also includes a pair of rainbow flags and images of historic LGBTQ leaders, including Harvey Milk and Marsha P. Johnson.

Turner said she contacted the school administration and superintendent’s office, and eventually spoke with principal Ryan O’Shea, who said the display was created by students in the Gay-Straight Alliance on campus. Turner said she considered the message “grooming.”

“This message is NOT inclusive, it is suggesting their gay orientation for everyone, or for "gay" acts to occur over summer,” Turner posted.

But O’Shea, according to Turner, said he doubts anyone walking by the display will want to become gay as a result. He said the display was created under the supervision of an adult educator but contained only positive messages. The Advocate has reached out to Dartmouth High and Dartmouth Public Schools for comment.

After Turner posted the message online, it was shared by other anti-LGBTQ activists across the country, most notably by Libs of TikTok, a far-right account that has led online harassment campaigns against the families of slain ICE protesters Alex Pretti and Renee Good, doxxed gay educators, and attacked trans athletes participating in sports.

The message was also widely spread by Chester Tam, a Republican candidate for the Massachusetts legislature.

“Public schools are funded by all taxpayers and their job is to teach kids academics and critical thinking, not promote specific sexual identities or activist messaging on the walls,” he posted on X.

But even many comments on the Libs of TikTok Facebook page scoffed at the notion that children would be compelled by the display to engage in gay sex for the summer.

“It's a high school lmao,” posted Facebook user Derek Davis. “By this time, some kids are starting to realize and even come to terms they aren't straight.”

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