North Carolina Republican lawmaker wants the state to police what transgender teachers can wear

A Republican North Carolina lawmaker says it “may be time” to require public school employees to wear clothing she considers “gender-appropriate” after objecting to a transgender music teacher’s attire.

State Rep. Erin Paré complained in a post on her campaign Facebook page about the reported hiring of a transgender music teacher at an elementary school in the Wake County Public School System. Paré did not identify the teacher or the school but portrayed the teacher’s gender expression as a potential threat to children.

“I’ve received your emails and phone calls about the hiring of a transgender biological male, who dresses as a woman, music teacher, in one of our local elementary schools,” the Republican posted. “I have brought your concerns to the attention of the Wake County Public School System leadership. I don’t care how adults choose to live outside of the professional work day. But I will ALWAYS protect our children.”

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Paré did not explain how a transgender teacher wearing women’s clothing could harm students. Instead, she used the teacher’s presence to promote school choice programs that would allow parents to send their children elsewhere. She also suggested that state lawmakers could regulate how transgender and nonbinary educators dress at work.\

“May be time to introduce a bill requiring gender-appropriate professional attire for public school employees, as WCPSS does not have a policy addressing this issue - as far as I can tell,” Paré said. “It is important that WCPSS policies regarding employee dress and appearance should protect children from being exposed to more complex and mature gender-identity questions and concepts at too young of an age. WCPSS can treat employees with dignity and respect, and at the same ensure young children aren’t exposed to age inappropriate concepts.”

The post is no longer available online. The school system already has a dress and appearance policy requiring faculty members and other employees to “dress in a manner and have an appearance that is appropriate and professional in light of the environment in which they work.”

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“Supervisors and school level administrators are authorized to interpret this policy, and their interpretations shall be given deference,” the policy reads.

The district’s policies also prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. Wake County officials told WRAL that employee dress codes cannot be enforced in a way that discriminates against a protected class, which includes gender identity.

Paré’s suggestion quickly drew opposition from a Democratic member of the North Carolina General Assembly.

“We should judge educators by their professionalism, qualifications, and how they treat students–not by their gender identity or how they express themselves,” Democratic state Rep. Julia Greenfield told Raleigh station WRAL.