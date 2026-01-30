Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik doxxes, harasses supporters of Alex Pretti, Renee Good

The far-right activist is sharing the names and photos of supporters and calling on their employers to fire them, a new Media Matters report documents.

Memorial to Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis

Memorial to Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis

Octavio Jones / AFP via Getty Images

Chaya Raichik, the far-right activist behind Libs of TikTok, is doxxing people who criticize immigration authorities or express sympathy for Renee Nicole Good or Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis residents recently killed by federal agents, says a new report from Media Matters for America.

“Raichik’s strategy seems to be emboldened by the series of mass firings that occurred after Charlie Kirk’s assassination,” Media Matters’ Olivia Little writes. “She is spamming social media with details about individuals who have criticized [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] or spoken positively about Pretti — including their name, photo, and employer — in a seeming attempt to punish them, either by public harassment or professional retaliation.”

Related: Who was Renee Nicole Good? Remembering the Minneapolis poet and mother killed by ICE

For instance, Rhode Island teacher posted on social media, “May the courage we have all witnessed in everyday heroes like Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good and the people of Minnesota inspire us to be courageous where we live.” Raichik posted the teacher’s photo with the comment that Pretti and Good were trying to kill federal agents (they weren’t) and tagged her school. Raichik also wrote, “Are parents aware and OK with this person promoting violence teaching their kids?”

She shared a fellow right-winger’s post criticizing another teacher for being in an anti-ICE Signal chat group. She again shared the teacher’s photo and tagged the school, writing, “Do parents know that the person teaching their kids is on an anti-ICE resistance group chat which coordinates the doxxing and harassment of federal agents? Do you condone these actions?” The original post had noted that the teacher is gay and uses he/they pronouns and asked, “Would you feel comfortable with him teaching your kids?”

Raichik urged the North Carolina Board of Nursing to revoke a nurse’s license after he posted that the agents who put Pretti in harm’s way “better pray they never end up in a hospital, the nurses won’t be kind.” (Pretti was a nurse.) He included a laughing emoji, but Raichik took the comment seriously. She tagged his hospital and the nursing board, saying “This sounds like a threat against ICE agents. How can this person be trusted to care for people with opposing political views.”

Related: Alex Pretti’s killers placed on administrative leave as Kristi Noem’s story of the shooting unravels

She also targeted a Maine school board member looking for whistles, which protesters use to alert residents to the presence of ICE or Border Patrol agents, and a Cincinnati bakery selling cookies inscribed with anti-ICE slogans.

“Public sentiment is overwhelmingly on the side of the individuals Raichik is doxxing, but she continues her campaign of harassment regardless,” Little concludes.

Raichik responded with a post on X, falsely claiming that the people she's harassing "advocate for violence."

Additionally, after Pretti’s and Good’s deaths, several right-wing media figures have tried to justify the killings. White supremacist Nick Fuentes, who like Raichik has dined with Donald Trump, called them “race traitors,” notes a Media Matters roundup, and he added, “One less asshole in the world. One less traitor in the world.”

Megyn Kelly said she wasn’t shot by Border Patrol, as Pretti was, “because I kept my ass inside and out of their operations.” She remarked, “I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don’t.”

Steven Crowder called Good and Pretti “extremists who want to martyr themselves” and claimed the American people voted in support of operations like those ICE and Border Patrol are carrying out. In fact, many people are outraged by the brutality of these operations.

Related: 12 far-right influencers targeting the LGBTQ+ community

Matt Walsh said Pretti “was part of an organized campaign to legally obstruct law enforcement operations on behalf of open borders communists who want to destroy the country. He was a domestic terrorist dressed in the same color scheme as Border Patrol agents who did exactly what he set out to do.”

Some also criticized Pretti for carrying a gun, for which he had a permit, even though right-wingers and the Republican Party as a whole have staunchly supported gun rights. “These are the types of things that happen, unfortunately and sadly, when you bring a loaded gun to a dangerous immigration raid, confront agents, and resist arrest,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said. Pretti did not threaten agents with the gun — he had a cell phone in one hand, and his other hand was empty — and he had been pushed to the ground when agents shot him.

media alex pretti border patrol charlie kirk chaya raichik donald trump fox news immigration and customs enforcement jesse watters libs of tiktok matt walsh media matters megyn kelly minneapolis minnesota nick fuentes olivia little politicians politics renee nicole good republican party social media steven crowder

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Gender Liberation March
News

Half of U.S. trans teens live in a state that restricts their rights: study

The restrictive laws are most common in the South and Midwest, the Williams Institute reports.

Kennedy Center with rainbow lights reflecting off the water
Politics

Kennedy Center vice president steps down 12 days after appointment

Kevin Couch, who had been senior vice president of artistic programming at the Kennedy Center, has stepped down without comment.

3 women looking at the camera
Health

Health insurance costs are up. Women and LGBTQ+ people are paying the price

After the expiration of ACA subsidies, soaring health care costs have forced some to dip into savings, take on second jobs or go without coverage.

Budapest LGBTQIA Pride Parade 2021 over iconic Széchenyi Lánchíd Chain Bridge
News

Budapest mayor charged for supporting Pride march

Hungary had banned public LGBTQ+ events before the parade.

More For You

Trump admin is trying to deport LGBTQ+ asylum-seekers to countries where they'd be killed, lawyers say

ice agents at immigration court

Federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York City.

Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
The Trump administration is quietly advancing immigration policies that attorneys and LGBTQ+ advocates say could send asylum seekers to their deaths, including by transferring queer and transgender people to countries such as Uganda and Iran, where same-sex relationships and gender nonconformity are criminalized and can be punished by imprisonment, torture, or execution. Keep Reading →

Trump's Education Dept. claims San José State violated Title IX with trans inclusion in women's sports

San Jose State University sports complex building
Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz/shutterstock
The Trump administration claims San José State University in California violated federal law by allowing a transgender woman to play on the women’s volleyball team. Keep Reading →

Bruce Springsteen releases anti-ICE protest song, honoring Renee Good and Alex Pretti

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage

Bruce Springsteen performs live on May 14, 2025, in Manchester, England.

Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
Bruce Springsteen released a fiery anti-ICE protest song on Wednesday slamming “King Trump’s private army” and venerating the observers and demonstrators who “stood for justice, their voices ringing through the night.” Keep Reading →

Tim Cook and Sam Altman refuse to condemn Trump admin after Alex Pretti’s killing

Tim Cook; Sam Altman

U.S. tech titans are continuing to bend the knee to Donald Trump even as Sam Altman and Tim Cook release statements refusing to condemn his administration's extrajudicial killings.

DFree; jamesonwu1972/Shuttershock.com
Out U.S. tech titans are continuing to bend the knee to Donald Trump, as Sam Altman and Tim Cook release statements seemingly trying to appease their employees but also not alienate the president too much. Keep Reading →

‘We keep us safe’: Thousands of LGBTQ+ activists and organizers gathered in D.C. for equality

kierra johnson

National LGBTQ Task Force executive director Kierra Johnson addresses the crowd at Creating Change 2026 in Washington, D.C.

National LGBTQ+ Task Force/YouTube
About 2,000 activists, organizers, and supporters of LGBTQ+ rights from across the country gathered in Washington, D.C., last week for Creating Change 2026, the National LGBTQ Task Force’s flagship annual conference. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved