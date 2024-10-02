Denver's only lesbian bar is closing: 'The world has shifted and so have we'

The only lesbian bar in Colorado's capital is closing.



Blush & Blu on Colfax Avenue will have its last night of business on Saturday, owner Jody Bouffard recently announced on social media. Bouffard did not give a specific reason for the closure, but noted that the decision was a deeply personal one for her to make.

“When I moved to Denver in 1996, there were over 200 lesbian bars across the country, each a beacon of refuge, though not always safe," she wrote. "Many of us entered through the side door, our hearts guarded and steps careful. Now, 28 years later, only 20 remain. The world has shifted and so have we.”

"After nearly three decades serving this beautiful Denver community, it is my decision to close this chapter of my life called Blush & Blu," Bouffard concluded.

