A disabled college student was bullied for posting about his transition. Meta removed his account

A disabled college student is speaking out after conservative figures online bullied and mass reported him when he posted about his gender transition.

Micah Leroy, who ran the account known as “Disabled Trans Boy” on Instagram, became the subject of a right-wing hate campaign after he posted a video celebrating his double mastectomy, also know as top surgery. The 19-year-old has cerebral palsy, a group of neurological disorders that affect body movement and muscle coordination, which is the most common lifelong physical disability according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

“It is important to note that nowhere in this definition does it imply that cerebral palsy negatively impacts an individual's ability to comprehend the world, make autonomous decisions or understand the concepts of gender and sex,” Leroy told MPR News.

Leroy is a student at the University of Minnesota focusing on disability studies, LGBTQ+ studies and political science. He said that he hopes to one day hold public office, whether in the state legislature or in Congress.

Leroy uses a wheelchair as well as an Eyegaze communication device, though he prefers to communicate with his voice, with the help of his personal care assistants. Leroy, who came out as transgender at the age of 14, emphasized to the outlet that he was the one who sought out and scheduled his medical appointments and took all the steps to legally change his name and gender.

Leroy's video about his transition went viral, resulting in negative attention from conservative figures such as failed college athlete Riley Gaines, who lied and said Leroy is “non-verbal” while implying doctors performed the surgery without his consent. Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the life-saving procedure performed on a legal adult "criminal."

Conservatives mass-reported the video, causing it to be removed by Meta, which suspended Leroy's Facebook and permanently removed his Instagram account for supposedly breaking the platforms' “Community Standards on child sexual exploitation, abuse and nudity.”

Leroy, who repeated that "I am the one who is posting and I’m over 18,” said that Meta still rejected his appeals, while allowing the abusive comments and messages he received to remain. Still, he said that he hasn't been deterred from speaking out.



“Even with all the hate this has stirred up, I do believe that any publicity is good publicity in furthering my goals,” Leroy continued. “This experience has only made me want to speak out more about disabled and trans issues as the negative responses I got have shown a side of the world that is intolerant and discriminatory based on what they perceive others can and cannot do.”