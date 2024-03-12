Scroll To Top
News

In GOP-led states with anti-LGBTQ+ laws, school hate crimes quadruple: report

tktktk
Shutterstock

A recent analysis highlights the rise in incidents and the critical role of crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth in the wake of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Cwnewser

An examination of F.B.I.s data reveals a significant uptick in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ students, especially pronounced in states enacting laws that limit LGBTQ+ rights. This surge in incidents on K-12 campuses, which have quadrupled in such states, mirrors a broader national conflict over LGBTQ+ youth rights, the Washington Postreports.

The number of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes serious enough to be reported to local police more than doubled nationwide between the periods of 2015-2019 and 2021-2022. Specifically, the analysis found that during the years 2015 to 2019, the annual average of reported hate crimes against LGBTQ+ individuals on both college and K-12 campuses was 108. This number sharply increased in 2021 and 2022, with the average annual reported hate crimes rising to 232, more than doubling the previous rate. This dramatic increase underscores the escalating challenges and dangers faced by LGBTQ+ students in educational settings across the country, particularly in the 28 states that have enacted laws restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ students, where the increase in reported hate crimes has been even more pronounced.

Related: HRC president demands federal investigations into Nex Benedict’s death amid Oklahoma’s anti-LGBTQ+ climate

Central to this discourse are the stories of Oklahoma teen Nex Benedict and Carden of Virginia, illustrating the severe personal ramifications of a polarized legislative and social climate. Benedict’s tragic death in February a day after a school fight at Owasso High School starkly exemplifies the potentially fatal consequences of an environment steeped in restrictive laws and prejudice.

Carden, a 17-year-old transgender student, brings to light the daily challenges LGBTQ+ youth face. Carden’s encounters with harassment and bullying are a direct consequence of a societal and political atmosphere that often does not protect the most vulnerable. Carden shared with the Post that it’s some parents who foster bigotry in their children.

“Kids parrot these ideas in their head, it’s like, ‘Oh, my parents think…” Carden said.

Related: Stochastic Terrorism: Links Between the GOP, Right-Wing Influencers & Neo-Nazi Violence

This insight reflects the deep impact of adult opinions on youth behavior, contributing to a culture where bullying and discrimination can thrive. In another instance, Carden recounted that twice last fall, a group of ninth-grade boys at Carden’s school harassed him for his gender identity — once calling him “queer” in a derogatory tone.

The Washington Post also highlights the increased demand for LGBTQ+ youth crisis services, correlating it with the legislative landscape and emphasizing the broader mental health crisis among LGBTQ+ youth. Organizations like The Trevor Project have seen a dramatic uptick in crisis contacts. According to the Post, in the fiscal year ending in July 2022, The Trevor Project fielded about 230,000 crisis contacts, including phone calls, texts, and online chats—a number that more than doubled the following year to exceed 500,000.

Similarly, the Rainbow Youth Project, a nonprofit focusing on crisis response and counseling for at-risk

LGBTQ+ youth reported a significant increase in calls to its hotline, rising from about 1,000 per month in 2022 to over 1,400 per month the following year. A substantial portion of these calls were attributed to the anti-LGBTQ+ political rhetoric surrounding laws and policies that limit rights at school. Lance Preston, the founder and executive director of the Rainbow Youth Project, told the Post, “Young people will say, ‘My government hates me,’ ‘My school hates me,’ ‘They don’t want me to exist.’” This sentiment is deeply felt among LGBTQ+ youth, he warned.

From Your Site Articles
NewsEducationVirginiaSocietyYahoo FeedOklahomaHate CrimesCrimeTransgenderPolitics
crimeeducationgophate crimeslgbtqlgbtq youthmental healthnewsnex benedictoklahomapoliticsrepublican partysocietyvirginia
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio