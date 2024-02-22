HRC president demands federal investigations into Nex Benedict’s death amid Oklahoma’s anti-LGBTQ+ climate

In a powerful condemnation of the circumstances leading to the tragic death of nonbinary, Indegenious teenager Nex Benedict in Oklahoma, Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, is calling on the federal government to take decisive action.

During an interview with The Advocate on Thursday afternoon, Robinson expressed profound concern over the hostile environment fostered by anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and rhetoric in the state.



“It is nothing short of heartbreaking what we are seeing play out in Oklahoma,” Robinson shared, detailing the harrowing account of Nex’s experience — from enduring bullying and harassment at school to a brutal assault in a school bathroom that ultimately led to their death. “If this can happen to Nex, it can happen to any of our kids,” she emphasized, pointing out the urgency of addressing the culture of hate and discrimination that pervades the state.

As a mother, she expressed a universal fear and concern that any child could be subjected to the same fate as Benedict. “I’m a mom. I have a kid. And I don’t care if your kid, I don’t care what your kid’s identity is, right? Whether they’re trans and non-binary or not,” she said.

“We know, as parents, what it means when you send your kid out into the world, out to school, and you trust them to come home safely, and that did not happen,” she added. “We have to make sure that this does not happen to another kid because if it happened to Nex, it could be any of our babies, too.”

Watch The Advocate’s interview with HRC president Kelley Robinson.



Robinson criticized Oklahoma’s rank as fifth in the nation for moving anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, including gender-affirming care bans, bathroom bills, and attempts to ban books, highlighting the violent political rhetoric from state officials as a significant contributing factor to the dangerous climate.

According toThe Oklahoman, the Rebublian-controlled legislature is currently considering 50 anti-LGBTQ+ bills. The recent appointment by state superintendent Ryan Walters of Chaya Raichik, who runs the far-right Libs of TikTok account, to a state library and media board was particularly alarming for Robinson. She accused Raichik and Walters of attacking the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans and non-binary youth, and fostering an environment rife with bullying and abuse.

“Let’s be clear, Libs of TikTok has made a business out of attacking the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans and non-binary youth,” Robinson said. “In fact, Libs of TikTok led a campaign that targeted a specific educator within the school district at the school that Nex went to.

They made this person resign from their position. They are going after trusted adults in the community that these kids desperately need, and I blame Libs of TikTok, but you know who I blame more? Superintendent Ryan Walters because he is the one who appointed this person to that advisory board. That is malpractice at best and evil at its worst. This is not something that should have happened.”

Robinson is calling for action from federal officials including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, from whom she said she wants to hear.

“I was happy to see that Karine Jean-Pierre posted about this important issue,” she said. “I also think we should be hearing from the president and vice president as well.”

She noted that under Title IX, schools are required to provide safe environments for all children.

“That did not happen in this case,” Robinson said. “They are required to make sure that there isn’t harassment taking place in schools. That did not happen, and the Department of Justice also needs to be evaluating this. If it had anything to do with their gender identity, they need to make sure that they’re looking at this as an issue of hate.”

Robinson has written to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, urging the Department of Justice and the Department of Education to investigate the assault on Benedict and the school’s failure to protect them. “Those facts alone are troubling and something that the federal government should be looking into,” Robinson said.

Responding to The Advocate’s request for comment, a DOJ spokesperson declined to answer questions about the existence of an investigation by the federal government.

“We are declining further comment pursuant to our standard practice of neither confirming nor denying the existence of any investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Robinson’s call for federal involvement underscores a dire need for systemic change to ensure the safety and dignity of LGBTQ+ students across the nation.

“We should be making sure that what’s taking place in Oklahoma doesn’t just happen in Oklahoma, but doesn’t happen in any of our states,” she said. “We have to make sure that this does not happen to another kid.”