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Planning a trip to Oman? You may need an HIV test

More than 20 countries around the world, including Canada and Australia, severely restrict visitors living with HIV.

Sultanate of Oman, Muscat, the corniche of Muttrah - stock photo

Sultanate of Oman, Muscat, the corniche of Muttrah, the old town of Muscat, waterfront building

Stock photo / Getty Images

A post on Facebook this week advised Filipino travelers to Oman that they may have to undergo a test for HIV to enter the country, not just for work but also to visit. And that information matches an international list of restrictions maintained by the HIV Justice Network, which includes more than 20 nations, such as Canada and Australia.

The Philippine Embassy in Oman posted the advisory on Monday, as reported by the Philippine news outlet ABS-CBN. The advisory cites reports and cautions readers: “Please be informed that no official confirmation has been received from Omani authorities. Filipinos are advised to verify requirements directly with their airline, and to rely only on official sources.”

According to UNAIDS, the Middle Eastern country has a low, stable prevalence of HIV in adults 15-49, with as many as 3,300 people living with HIV as of 2024. While overall rates are comparatively low, the country enforces strict policies, including mandatory HIV testing for certain work visas and deportation of foreign workers who test positive. The nation is governed as a sulatate.

The report in ABS-CBN notes that Filipino travelers are being informed of the restriction at check-in at the airport by Oman Air ground staff. This policy was reportedly implemented last month, though it has not been published on the airline’s official website or social media channels.

Related: 13 Black community organizations fighting HIV in the U.S. you should know

Related: Struggling with daily HIV meds? Monthly shots may be the answer

Dubai-based airline Emirates includes a notice on its website that Filipino passengers traveling to Oman “must obtain a certificate of HIV test before departure.”

The airline says this rule does not apply to children.

Oman was already on the HIV Justice Network list of countries that significantly restrict entry for people living with HIV, and those limits are not unique to Filipino nationals.

In Canada, international travelers planning to stay longer than six months may be required to undergo HIV testing, according to the network. Long-term visitors are evaluated based on whether they could place an “excessive demand” on the country’s public health systems. That threshold is currently set at more than 24,057 Canadian dollars per year, though many HIV treatment regimens fall below that cost.

Travelers to the U.S. and Mexico generally face no restrictions for entry and short-term visits. In the United States, travelers carrying prescription medications, including HIV treatments, are typically required to have a doctor’s note in English confirming the medication is for personal use.

Related: Beyond awareness: How youth leadership is reshaping the HIV response

Related: Ron DeSantis signs law restoring short-term HIV medication access for needy Floridians

According to the HIV Justice Network, most long-term visa applicants over the age of 15 planning to work in Australia must take an HIV test. Testing may also be required for younger applicants under certain medical circumstances, including prior blood transfusions or parental HIV status.

As in Canada, Australian visa applications involving long-term health conditions, including HIV, are reviewed based on projected costs to the public health system. In New Zealand, applicants living with HIV are assessed on a case-by-case basis. Those in long-term, stable relationships with New Zealand citizens may qualify for a medical waiver, allowing their HIV status to be excluded from visa or residency decisions.

View the entire list of restricted nations by clicking here.

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