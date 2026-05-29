Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Alan Cumming's new thriller asks what happens when hate moves next door

The five-part thriller Tip Toe explores how online-fueled hatred and political division can turn ordinary neighbors into enemies.

two men in a confrontation

Alan Cumming, left, stars opposite David Morrissey in Tip Toe on Channel 4

Photo by Ben Blackall / Channel 4

The showrunner who brought us Queer as Folk, It’s A Sin, and of course, Doctor Who, is back with a new, dark drama: Tip Toe, premiering Sunday on the U.K.'s Channel 4. It stars Alan Cumming as bar owner Leo and David Morrissey as Clive, an electrician who lives next door in Manchester, England.

Russell T. Davies says the series explores what he sees as a growing backlash against LGBTQ+ rights and the normalization of online-fueled extremism. Speaking to the BBC, Davies said Tip Toe pulls back the curtain on a “sliding back of gay rights” and highlights how the terrors of the online world have become mainstream. And while it's clearly shot through what Davies called “a queer lens,” he believes its themes will resonate with many marginalized communities.

"A Jew could have written this,” Davies said. “If this was a Jewish version of the story you wouldn’t be calling it timely, you’d be calling it too late.” His comments followed last month's stabbing attacks on Jewish men in North London that police categorized as terror attacks, as well as the firebombings of synagogues.

Davies believes the disabled community will also see itself represented in Tip Toe. “I have had a friend in a wheelchair have someone knock on her door and tell her she’s lying, that she’s a benefit fraud, and that she can actually walk. That actually is physically happening in the world,” said Davies.

"Just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense," reads the official synopsis. "Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbors become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe."

"It's a story about two neighbors that goes haywire, but it's about the way that violence and hatred are sort of normalised so much in our culture nowadays," Cumming told ITV's This Morning program. "It's hopefully a wake-up call for everybody."

Alan Cumming plays Leo in "Tip Toe" Photo by Ben Blackall/Channel 4 www.advocate.com

Cumming recently spoke with Out about where we are as a society, a theme the drama explores through the neighbors' conflicts.

"So much is happening in our world and our politics," the bisexual star and former Out cover star said. "No matter how we feel about it, we are powerless. There's so much in our culture right now that we cannot control, and we're just helpless. I think we have to rely on each other, and it's really important for people like me to speak out. I don't have the power to change it, but I certainly have the platform to let other people know how I feel."

Cumming’s costar and friend of 40 years, Morrissey, explained that the five-part series does not unfold in a linear fashion.

"Russell plays with the timeframe brilliantly, so you feel that you know where you are in the story, you feel you know these characters and what's going to happen," Morrissey said in the TV interview with ITV. "And then he'll suddenly take you back a few days, take you back a year or whatever, and you see a different part of it. It's about those assumptions."

"This is a show I had to write because the world is getting stranger, tougher and darker, and frankly, the fight is on," Davies told the BBC. “Being online is a brand new form of communication that we did not evolve to suit,” he said. “We’re taking it so lightly and so much enjoying its benefits at the same time as we are actually sliding into hell.”

David Morrissey plays Clive in "Tip Toe" Photo by Ben Blackall / Channel 4 www.advocate.com

This is a return to Channel 4 for Davies following his 2021 hit series, It’s a Sin, about the AIDS epidemic, which The Advocate called a history lesson that doesn't feel like one.

With Tip Toe, the BBC competitor allowed him to “sit back and be more radical,” Davies said, as opposed to the British Broadcasting Corporation, which he said “insists” that he writes happy endings, citing the dystopian thriller Years & Years.

"It is a huge privilege to back this remarkable new series from Russell, one of the greatest writers of our time, and the man behind some of our most era-defining hits, including Queer as Folk and It's A Sin," said Ollie Madden, director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama. "We couldn't love Tip Toe more: it is funny, gripping, full of heart, and an urgent call to arms."

Watch a clip from Tip Toe below.

- YouTube youtu.be

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

kennedy center
National

Federal judge orders Trump’s name stripped from Kennedy Center

The court found that the board exceeded its authority by attempting to rebrand the congressionally established memorial.

ceder point amusement park entrance
Crime

Man arrested for pulling down trans woman’s skirt in front of children at Ohio amusement park

Police say the 18-year-old approached the woman from behind and exposed her body to onlookers, including children, at Cedar Point.

Scientist working in the laboratory
Opinion

The pursuit continues: Why an HIV vaccine still matters

HIV prevention has come a long way—but the fight for a vaccine is far from over. In this op-ed, leaders in HIV advocacy and research explain why continued investment remains critical.

White House UFC Match
Opinion

America deserves a better 250th birthday party

Opinion: Nothing screams "the enduring promise of American democracy" quite like Vanilla Ice, a UFC cage on the White House lawn, and screenings of National Treasure 2, writes Josh Ackley.

More For You

The queer joy of WeHo Pride’s Women’s Freedom Festival

The queer joy of WeHo Pride’s Women’s Freedom Festival
courtesy The L Project
In 2019, activist, inventor, and chief operating officer of the nonprofit L-Project, Chris Baldwin, had a vision to create a more inclusive, female-centric Pride event after finding a lack of spaces in the L.A. area specifically for queer women. And so, the Women’s Freedom Festival was born — which now dovetails annually with WeHo Pride’s Dyke March. Keep Reading →

Marcos Aycox, aka The Tatted Violinist, found a better queer life through music

​musician Marcos Aycox with his violin

Marcos Aycox

courtesy The Tatted Violinist
Marcos Aycox is an acclaimed musician who’s played at Carnegie Hall, shared the stage with Broadway stars like Tituss Burgess, Jonathan Groff, and Nina West, and collaborated with artistic legends like Sir James Galway, Deborah Voigt, and Natasha Trethewey. But life for Aycox, known professionally as The Tatted Violinist, hasn’t always been easy. In fact, his story is one of amazing perseverance through often brutal circumstances. However, music, he says, has been a guiding light throughout. Keep Reading →

Audie Cornish and Ari Shapiro are done cosplaying as grownups

audie cornish and ari shapiro

Audie Cornish (left) and Ari Shapiro are reuniting to host CNN's new video podcast, Engagement Party.

CNN
For years, millions of NPR listeners knew Audie Cornish and Ari Shapiro as two of the calmest, smartest voices in American media. Keep Reading →

The rise of queer line dancing: ‘A bit like going to church’

queer country line dancers
Hugh Hobbs; Erika Rich
This article was written by guest contributor Diane Anastasio. Keep Reading →

Elliot Page learned 'the obvious truth' from his new doc: Nature is queer

Elliot Page speaking into a microphone

Elliot Page at SiriusXM Studios on April 22 in New York City.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
For generations, many Americans have been taught that biology is simple: male and female, dominant and submissive, heterosexual and reproductive. Nature, in this telling, follows rules. Men compete. Women nurture. Anything outside that framework is unnatural. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved