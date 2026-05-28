Inside the growing backlash to Bari Weiss's 60 Minutes takeover at CBS News

CBS News is facing one of the most dramatic internal upheavals in the history of 60 Minutes, as a growing wave of departures fuels fears about editorial independence and the iconic news program’s future direction under Bari Weiss’s leadership. Concerns are growing that the network is being remade in the image of Donald Trump.

The turmoil escalated this week after CBS declined to renew correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi’s contract following a months-long dispute over a delayed investigative segment examining Venezuelan deportees sent to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT. The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets also reported the exits of longtime executive producer Tanya Simon and correspondent Cecilia Vega as Weiss continues a sweeping restructuring of the network’s flagship newsmagazine.

The rapid shake-up has rattled journalists across the industry and raised questions about whether one of television’s most influential investigative programs is moving away from the adversarial reporting culture that has defined it for decades.

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According to a memo obtained by Business Insider, Alfonsi sharply criticized CBS leadership after her contract expired over the weekend, ending nearly 20 years at the network and more than a decade at 60 Minutes.

“Following an intense editorial dispute over our CECOT story, repeated attempts by my representation to establish a path forward were met with absolute silence from network executives,” Alfonsi wrote in the memo. “The message could not be clearer: my time at 60 Minutes is apparently over.”

Alfonsi accused network leadership of “penaliz[ing] a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting” and warned colleagues not to be “misled” by what she described as corporate euphemisms like “modernization” and “restructuring.”

“Fearless, independent reporting has always been the defining standard at 60 Minutes,” Alfonsi wrote. “Today, CBS management is abandoning that mission, choosing access journalism over accountability and protecting power rather than scrutinizing it.”

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The conflict stems from a 60 Minutes investigation into Venezuelan migrants deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s CECOT torture mega-prison, which human rights groups have criticized over alleged abuses and indefinite detention practices.

According to reports, Weiss halted the segment shortly before airtime in December, arguing that additional reporting and more direct responses from Trump administration officials were necessary before broadcast. Journalists involved in the piece argued that the story had already undergone extensive editorial review and that administration officials repeatedly declined interview requests. The segment ultimately aired in January with added administration statements, but the internal fallout continued to grow.