Trans salutatorian’s powerful graduation speech puts Mississippi school’s mistreatment on display

His commencement speech was greeted with applause and even cheers, but Jonas Hole, Salutatorian of the Class of 2026 at his Mississippi high school, had to endure being called “young lady,” being misgendered, and deadnamed by the same administrators who handed him his diploma.

“Despite my own self-acceptance, others judged me without understanding me. I became my label, and it felt as if my achievements, hardships, personality, all became irrelevant for the sole fact that I present myself differently," he said. Hole identifies as transmasculine.

Video of his address, posted on Facebook by a Biloxi mom who attended Saturday’s ceremony, drew hundreds of comments, many of them supportive amid a chorus of hateful remarks and derogatory references to the Bible, chromosomes, and mental illness.

Related: Mississippi school allegedly edited transgender salutatorian’s face after deadnaming him online

"I went to his graduation last night, and they did refer to him as 'she,' 'young lady,' and deadnamed him publicly," wrote Deana Edwards, who was one of several LGBTQ+ community members and allies in attendance. "It broke my heart that they would not allow him the respect to be himself. But we [were] there to support Jonas and celebrate him and his authentic self, and that's exactly what we did. His speech was moving, deep and inspiring."

97K views · 793 reactions | @highlight Diberville High inclusiveness #cheers #transgender #mississippi #Salutatorian #Awesome D'Iberville High School | Bri Lee www.facebook.com

As The Advocate reported, D’Iberville High School congratulated Hole on Facebook last week with a photo captioned, “Pride. Tradition. Excellence. Congratulations to our DHS Salutatorian,” before identifying him by his deadname. To add insult to injury, those commenting on the photo alleged the school edited Hole’s senior portrait before posting it online. “They photoshopped his mustache off to make him look more ‘feminine,’” commenter Micheala Boffman wrote.

Hole’s portrait, as shared by the school, visibly contrasts with a selfie taken that same day, showing him with a mustache and wearing his Junior ROTC uniform, adorned with ribbons and medals for being a "superior cadet."

Hole is reportedly not the only trans student maligned by D'Iberville High School.

Jonas Hole wears his JROTC uniform. Jonas Hole

At least five other transgender students also faced hostility because of policies that attempted to erase their existence, Mississippi Today reported. The paper said those students' photos were omitted from the senior class portion of the 2026 yearbook when they were distributed earlier this month. In addition, a cisgender female student who wore a tuxedo in her senior portrait also did not appear in the yearbook, according to the report.

Administrators from the high school and the district superintendent did not respond to repeated requests for comment as of press time.

One of Hole’s supporters is Biloxi drag performer Tara Shay Montgomery, who told The Advocate Hole had chosen not to comment publicly until after commencement. She said that while it took a lot of work to generate support for him and the other LGBTQ+ students, it was well worth it.

"The support, the rallying, and the action of the community has just really, really restored my faith in humanity, just a little bit," she said. "I'm proud of the moms. I'm proud of the teachers who were brave enough to contribute to this. And, you know, they fear for their jobs for speaking out against the school board at all. So, I definitely want to want to give those people their flowers and just say, I'm proud to be from a place like this, where people might be surprised to know we do have that kind of community support."

In his commencement address, Hole addressed those who have criticized and even attacked him on social media.

"I hold no grudge against those who were so quick to criticize me, because I know it's not the desired feeling. We as people tend to groove others into boxes, and our feelings reflect that bias, even if we don't realize it," he said. "As I've matured to accept myself for who I am, I want to encourage all of you to do the same. Express yourself as individuals and resist the temptation to just be a follower. We as a community can be so much stronger by living our lives truthfully and without fear of what someone else may or may not be."

Hole concluded his address with an earnest message to his fellow classmates, their families, the administrators and guests. "To everyone here today, I hope all of you at some point in your life feel that same freedom I get to feel by living every day unapologetically. Be yourself, no matter who tries to stop you from doing so," he said.

"Change will always start within ourselves," he added. "If you look in the mirror and you're not happy with the person you are today, do all that you can to become a better, more honest version of yourself."