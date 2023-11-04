​17 Photos of Savory LGBTQ+ Solidarity at HRC's Chefs for Equality Event

Photo Gallery HRC Chefs for Equality
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
On Tuesday, a chilly and rainy evening, the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., transformed into a culinary haven as over 800 guests gathered for the 10th annual Chefs for Equality event. Orchestrated by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, this gastronomic spectacle rallied a formidable brigade of 175 chefs, restaurants, bakers, wine bars, brewers, and mixologists, all united in championing LGBTQ+ rights.
The theme “Plate of Emergency” mirrored the complex challenges confronting the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender and non-binary individuals. Ahead of the event, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson expressed her enthusiasm about the gathering of culinary and mixology experts.
Images: Courtesy HRC
“It is so exciting to have D.C.’s top culinary and mixology talents come together in support of HRC Foundation’s work,” Robinson said in a press release. “LGBTQ+ Americans are navigating a national state of emergency, facing an all out assault on our basic rights. From access to necessary health care to feeling safe and supported at work and in our communities, anti-LGBTQ+ extremists are working to limit our freedoms and push us back into the closet. We need to fight back with full force against these injustices and continue to support impactful initiatives that expand equity and equality for all.”
The culinary odyssey kicked off with the fresh zest of Maryland’s oysters served by True Chesapeake Oyster. Adding a European flavor to the evening, Stable, dubbed as the “only Swiss restaurant in the DMV,” enticed the taste buds of attendees with a beloved Swiss dish of melted cheese and potatoes. South American essence was infused by Causa Amazonia’s craft cocktail blending Caravedo Pisco, eucalyptus, Muna, and key lime, smoked and crowned with a sprinkle of herbs atop foam.
Images: Courtesy HRC
Meat lovers were drawn to J. Hollinger’s prime Angus beef tartare and Buck’s Fishing & Camping’s tender prime rib, offering a carnivorous delight.
As attendees delved into the culinary journey, The Advocate spotted comedian Dana Goldberg with her wife by her side as the couple perused the offerings. Goldberg recently hosted a live auction during the HRC’s National Dinner, which featured speeches by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
Intermingling with the culinary showcase were short seatings featuring lively drag performances, providing attendees with a blend of gastronomic and cultural indulgence.
The luxurious Upper Tier Champagne & Caviar Lounge beckoned guests to a realm of opulence, offering panoramic views of the bustling main floor amidst a lavish champagne and caviar experience.
Amidst a backdrop of upbeat remixes of popular tunes, attendees engaged in spirited conversations as crafted cocktails and a medley of desserts sweetened the resolve towards championing LGBTQ+ rights.
The evening, a seamless meld of gourmet delights and advocacy resonated with a vibrant sense of unity, resilience, and an unyielding pursuit of equality.
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC
Images: Courtesy HRC