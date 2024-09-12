Scroll To Top
It Gets Better reveals the recipients of its latest round of grants supporting LGBTQ+ students

Seattle Washington students
Courtesy of It Gets Better

“This grant program aims to put power back in the hands of LGBTQ+ students as people in positions of power threaten to strip it away,” It Gets Better said in a release.

@wgacooper

It Gets Better announced on Thursday the 2024-2025 recipients of its 50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voicesinitiative that empowers LGBTQ+ students by providing grants to students and young people to create inclusive queer spaces.

The program has given $10,000 to 25 middle and high schools throughout the U.S. to help move projects along to uplift queer students. It’s also meant to identify future LGBTQ+ leaders, enabling them to make positive changes in their communities.

Over the last two years, It Gets Better said it’s given $1.5 million to schools in the U.S. and Canada. The projects funded include launching Genders and Sexualities Alliances, helping diversify libraries, sexual health training videos for teachers, and Pride events, according to the group.

“Our goal with 50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices. is not to dictate what communities should do to create more inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ youth. Instead, we empower local LGBTQ+ youth to lead the way,” Brian Wenke, executive director of It Gets Better, said. “For the past 14 years, It Gets Better has provided the resources and support for LGBTQ+ youth to dream big and achieve their goals. We are honored to help young LGBTQ+ people realize their greatest potential and make their voices heard.”

50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices began at the start of the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills targeting students.

“This grant program aims to put power back in the hands of LGBTQ+ students as people in positions of power threaten to strip it away,” It Gets Better said in a release.

Applications for 2025 will open in February, and individual donors can support school projects based around four areas: Community Spaces (school GSA’s, gender-affirming closets), Education (health awareness campaigns, educator toolkits), Events (LGBTQ+ proms, Pride celebrations) Art & Books (inclusive libraries, theater projects).

"Years ago, when our GSA started with just four students, we used to dream about what we could do if we only had the funding. Now those dreams are a reality for my students, and I'm so grateful,” Sarah Milianta-Laffin, an educator at Ilima Intermediate School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, said. “Through showcasing our work, we've been able to help get other GSAs started. The ripples of this grant funding have now spread over our island, helping many more students find their friends and space in a GSA club. When we say ‘it gets better’ as teachers, we must show students that ‘better’ is out there, waiting for them.”

it gets betterlgbtq students
@wgacooper
