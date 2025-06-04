Scroll To Top
Crime

Suspect arrested in string of attacks on Los Angeles transgender shopkeeper

downtown Los Angeles skyline seen from MacArthur Park
MSPhotographic/shutterstock

Downtown Los Angeles skyline seen from MacArthur Park

Samuel Parros has been arrested in connection with the attacks on Sabrina de la Peña, and police are searching for two others.

trudestress
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

One man has been arrested in connection with a string of attacks on a transgender business owner in Los Angeles, and police are searching for two more suspects.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Samuel Parros, 30, was arrested May 27 and has been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday. He is accused of attacking Sabrina de la Peña, 61, at her convenience store in the city’s Westlake neighborhood, near MacArthur Park.

The assaults began April 8, when a young man who came into the store started flirting with her. When she rebuffed him, he pushed her to the floor and sexually assaulted her, discovering she is trans, and then threatened to kill her.

He came back to the store with two other men, and they attacked her multiple times in April. De la Peña was struck with a skateboard, doused with pepper spray, and had some kind of liquid thrown at her, and one of the men tried to stun her with a Taser.

She was attacked again last Saturday. Initial reports indicated the assailants were the same three men, but police said Tuesday that Parros was already in custody then. They believe the two other men are responsible for Saturday’s assault. It’s not clear from the police report if Parros is charged in connection with the first attack or one of the others.

De la Peña believes she was targeted for being trans. “My life has changed a lot. For almost 30 years, I felt safe,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “Now I am full of so many fears, so much panic. I don’t think I will ever be the same again.”

The police have released photos of the suspects taken from surveillance video, and they are asking the public for help in apprehending the remaining two. Anyone with information should call the LAPD’s Rampart Division Detectives at (213) 484-3495 or leave an anonymous tip at L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline, (800) 222-8477, or at www.lacrimestoppers.org, police said.

CrimeYahoo Feed
businesscaliforniahate crimestransphobialos angeleslos angeles police departmentsabrina de la peñasamuel parrostransgender
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Point Foundation 2025 MorganOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 34 major companies caved to Trump and rolled back DEI programs

True
26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio