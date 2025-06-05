Scroll To Top
BarkBox CEO apologizes for leaked message exposing paused Pride ads — but they're still paused

Barkbox CEO Matt Meeker alongside rainbow LGBTQIA pride collection
footage still via BARK; Promotional material courtesy Bark.co

BarkBox's CEO apologized for a leaked memo stopping paid ads for their Pride Collection, but they're still not advertising it.

BarkBox's CEO apologized for a leaked memo stopping paid ads for their Pride Collection, but they're still not advertising it.

BarkBox's CEO is "deeply sorry" for a leaked message that revealed the company's plans to forgo advertising for its LGBTQ+ Pride collection — but they appear to have followed through on those plans.

The dog product subscription service came under fire earlier this week after a message from an employee was shared on social media, exposing the company's intentions to "pause all paid ads and lifestyle marketing pushes for the Pride kit effective immediately." The author referred to LGBTQ+ existence as "another politically charged symbol," comparing it to being a supporter of Donald Trump.

"While celebrating Pride is something we may value, we need to acknowledge that the current climate makes this promotion feel more like a political statement than a universally joyful moment for all dog people," the message reads. "If we wouldn't feel comfortable running a promotion centered around another politically charged symbol (like a MAGA-themed product), it's worth asking whether this is the right moment to run this particular campaign."

"Right now, pushing this promo risks unintentionally sending the message that 'we're not for you' to a large portion of our audience," the author concluded.

After backlash online — including users unsubscribing and threatening boycotts — CEO Matt Meeker posted a statement on BarkBox's Instagram apologizing for the message. He insisted that "the Pride Collection is still available" and that the company has "no plans to remove them," but did not address the advertising roll back.

"I apologize. A few days go, an internal message from a BARK team member was released on social media," Meeker wrote. "The message was disrespectful and hurtful to the LGBTQIA+ community, and as the CEO of BARK, I'm responsible for that. I do not agree with the content of the message. It wasn't good, it doesn't reflect our values, and I'm deeply sorry that it happened."

Meeker added that instead of donating a portion of the profits from the Pride Collection to a "worthy organization," BarkBox would donate "100 percent of the revenue" this year.

As of publishing, the Pride Collection does not appear on BarkBox's home page, nor is it listed under the website's "Monthly Themes" tab. There are no posts advertising the collection on the same company Instagram page that Meeker issued his apology on.

A spokesperson for BarkBox told The Advocate that the Pride Collection has been advertised on the website "in the yellow banner at the top of the page." An Internet Archive snapshot of the website from yesterday shows no banner, suggesting it was added in the past 24 hours.

Collections BarkBox seemingly considers not "politically charged" include cannabis leaf merchandise for the 420 holiday, a "fleshlight" pig in a blanket toy, and a Harry Potter collection — when writer J.K. Rowling has been using her personal profits to fund legal cases tat restricted the rights of transgender people.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
