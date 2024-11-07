Jamie Lee Curtis sends love and support to LGBTQ+ folks, allies, and others post-election

Oscar-winning actress and LGBTQ+ ally Jamie Lee Curtis, mother of a transgender daughter, has posted a message to social media sending love and support to all who feel threatened after Donald Trump’s election once again as president.

“So the results are in,” Curtis wrote Wednesday on Instagram, accompanied by an image of an eagle holding an American flag. “Many will be celebrating, possibly even gloating over their victory. Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of the loss. That is the same result despite who wins because that's what America and democracy looks like. Has always looked like. So what does it mean?

“It means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time. Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included.

“But what it really means is that we wake up and fight. Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome.

“Be gentle with people today. Be gentle with yourself today. Feel your feelings today but most of all.....Be an American today.”

Curtis, mother of trans daughter Ruby Guest, has often spoken out for LGBTQ+ rights. She received The Advocate’s Advocate of the Year Award in 2023. “Especially for people who have felt hidden their entire lives, and who have had the remarkable courage to state their truths. Like my beautiful daughter, Ruby. I honor her courage here tonight,” Curtis said in accepting the award. “As a woman in recovery, I know only too well that the truth will set you free. Freedom is the goal for all LGBTQ+IA human beings.”