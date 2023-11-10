Scroll To Top
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Accepts Advocate of the Year Honor and Addresses Recent Controversy

Jamie Lee Curtis Advocate of Year Out 100
Image: Roland Massow for equalpride

Film icon and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis talked about her history of advocacy, love for her daughters and raising our voices to fight the cacophony of hate.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis accepted the Advocate Magazine’sAdvocate of the Year award at the annual Out100 gala on Thursday. Out Magazine is TheAdvocate’s sibling publication. Curtis has been an unwavering champion of LGBTQ+ rights throughout her career, and most recently, offering unbridled encouragement for her daughter Ruby, 26, who came out as trans in 2021.

During her acceptance speech, Curtis talked about following the example of her altruistic late mother, film star Janet Leigh, and how she understands that her visible profile and life can lead to media exposure and attention to marginalized communities.

“Especially for people who have felt hidden their entire lives, and who have had the remarkable courage to state their truths. Like my beautiful daughter, Ruby. I honor her courage here tonight,” Curtis said. “As a woman in recovery, I know only too well that the truth will set you free. Freedom is the goal for all LGBTQ+IA human beings.”

Addressing recent backlash about comments she made about the war in the Middle East, Curtis extended an apology. “I am also human and therefore flawed and contradictory, and I make mistakes, and I try to own them in this time of great conflict around the world, where we are all trying to find our individual center of care and compassion and outreach so we can use our voices amidst the cacophony of hate that is surrounding us.”

“My entire adult life has been focused on the care of critically ill and injured children wherever they are, whoever they are, whatever country they're from, whatever their circumstances and religious affiliations,” explained Curtis. “I will continue to do that amidst all of the anger and division and cleaving of our shared coexistence...Tonight, I hope you join me as I pray for the safe release of hostages all over the world, especially the children and I pray for the cessation of violence perpetrated against all people, all over the world, especially the children.”

Regarding her own children, Curtis talked about how her love for her two daughters is absolute and never wavers. “As their mother, it is my job to help and protect them, and I hope to teach them that this is what you do when you're a parent, that you suit up and you show up with your heart open, your arms outstretched and your aim, true.”

Finally, she had a direct message for the extreme religious right which has attacked the LGBTQ+ community more prevalently as of late because of the rise of new House Speaker Mike Johnson. “I pray that the homophobia and transphobia that is being championed in the name of religion by the right is exposed and silenced as wrong by the love of humanity that is the center of our gay and out trans community.”

Lastly, she acknowledged The Advocate for advocating on behalf of so many for over 50 years. “We need you. We thank you,” she concluded.

From Your Site Articles
PeopleNon-topicsRM Editors PickNews
advocate magazineadvocate of the yearjamie lee curtisoscar winnerout100 galarubytranstransgender daughter
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

John Casey

Read Full Bio