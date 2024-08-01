Fox News host Jesse Watters thinks men who vote for women ‘transition’ to women

Fellas, is it gay to vote for a woman?

Fox News host Jesse Watters certainly seems to believe so. In fact, he's gone so far as to say men who vote for women turn into women themselves.

The pundit was making fun of a record-breaking "White Dudes for Harris" fundraising call on Tuesday’s episode of The Five when he questioned why “any man would vote Democrat,” claiming that it would have to be because of “mommy issues.”

“It’s not the party of virtue, security — it’s not the party of strength — it’s definitely not the party of family. And to be a man and then vote for a woman just because she’s a woman is either childish — that person has mommy issues — or they are just trying to be accepted by other women,” Watters said. “I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman.”