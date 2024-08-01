Fox News host Jesse Watters thinks men who vote for women ‘transition’ to women

Fellas, is it gay to vote for a woman?
Fox News host Jesse Watters certainly seems to believe so. In fact, he's gone so far as to say men who vote for women turn into women themselves.
The pundit was making fun of a record-breaking "White Dudes for Harris" fundraising call on Tuesday’s episode of The Five when he questioned why “any man would vote Democrat,” claiming that it would have to be because of “mommy issues.”
“It’s not the party of virtue, security — it’s not the party of strength — it’s definitely not the party of family. And to be a man and then vote for a woman just because she’s a woman is either childish — that person has mommy issues — or they are just trying to be accepted by other women,” Watters said. “I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman.”
Watters did not provide the name of the alleged "scientists" who supposedly made such claims, because they do not exist. His comments were so outlandish that his three women co-hosts pushed back against him, with Dana Perino sarcastically responding, “Oh, is that right? Science says that?”
Jeanine Pirro, a former elected judge, also interjected: “I want to say one thing. The men who voted for me didn’t turn into women. Okay?”
The "White Dudes for Harris" fundraising call was attended by over 180,000 men, raising more than $4 million for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. Organizer Ross Morales Rocketto said to the group on Monday that while “Trump won over 60 percent of white men in both 2016 and 2020, that's going to stop tonight because we know that the silent majority of white men aren't actually MAGA supporters — they're folks like you who just want a better life for their families.”