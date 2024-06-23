14 photos of Vice President Kamala Harris’s fabulous Pride Month reception with HRC & GIFFORDS

Yash Mori/The White House; Polly Irungu/The White House
On a vibrant Wednesday evening in June, Vice PresidentKamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted a memorablePride Month reception at the VP’s official mansion atWashington, D.C.’s Naval Observatory, in partnership with theHuman Rights Campaign and GIFFORDS. The event celebrated theLGBTQ+ community’s progress and resilience, falling poignantly eight years after the tragic Pulse nightclub massacre. The reception honored the lives lost in the attack and underscored the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights amid rising challenges.
A notable highlight was Brandon Wolf, a Pulse survivor and HRC national press secretary, who introduced Harris. He shared his harrowing experience of losing two friends in the attack and praised Harris’s steadfast support for the community. Harris emphasized the importance of coalition-building and joy amidst struggle in her speech, reinforcing her dedication to LGBTQ+ rights.
The event was a colorful celebration featuring performances by award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter anddrag performer Nymphia Wind, speeches from HRC president Kelley Robinson, and GIFFORDS executive director Emma Brown. The reception was attended by various LGBTQ+ leaders, activists, celebrities, and social media influencers, creating a powerful display of solidarity and pride.
This photo gallery captures the essence of the evening, showcasing the vibrant decorations, heartfelt speeches, and the diverse array of attendees who came together to celebrate love, resilience, and progress. Check them out!
Polly Irungu/The White House
Yash Mori/The White House
Polly Irungu/The White House
Polly Irungu/The White House
Polly Irungu/The White House
Polly Irungu/The White House
Polly Irungu/The White House
Polly Irungu/The White House
Polly Irungu/The White House
Yash Mori/The White House
Polly Irungu/The White House
Polly Irungu/The White House
Yash Mori/The White House