Scroll To Top
News

Marsha P. Johnson's family fights for trans legacy at Stonewall

1973 NYC City Hall rally for gay rights Sylvia Rivera Marsha P Johnson protesting behind police line 2023 Stonewall National Monument Statues in Christopher Park
The New York Public Library, Manuscripts and Archives Division; paikong/Shutterstock

1973 NYC City Hall rally for gay rights with Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson; Stonewall National Monument statues

“This is not just an erasure of words — it is an erasure of history," Johnson's cousin says of the removal of "transgender" and "queer" from the website for the Stonewall National Monument.

trudestress
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Marsha P. Johnson’s family and Garden State Equality are speaking out against the Trump administration’s erasure of transgender people from LGBTQ+ history.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Activists protested Friday against the National Park Service's removal of the "T" from the "LGBTQ+" acronym as well as any references to transgender people from the official Stonewall National Monument website on Thursday. The erasure follows Trump's executive orders denying the existence of trans people and removing them from other government websites along with LGBTQ+ resources.

The Marsha P. Johnson Family Foundation and New Jersey-based Garden State Equality — Johnson was from New Jersey — released statements on the erasure.

“This is not just an erasure of words — it is an erasure of history,” said Johnson’s cousin James Carey, president of the Marsha P. Johnson Family Foundation. “The Stonewall Uprising was led by trans and queer people of color, including my cousin, Marsha P. Johnson, alongside Sylvia Rivera and countless others whose courage sparked the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. Stripping trans and queer identities from the narrative of Stonewall is a deliberate and dangerous attempt to rewrite history.

“Marsha fought for a world where no one had to live in fear because of who they are. Her legacy, and the legacy of the trans community, is inseparable from Stonewall. We call on the National Park Service and the Trump administration to immediately restore accurate, inclusive language to the Stonewall National Monument webpage.

“Our history will not be erased. Our community will not be silenced. And our fight, in honor of Marsha P. Johnson and so many others who came before, continues.”

“The erasure of transgender and queer people from this pivotal moment in the fight for lived and legal equality is disgraceful,” added Aedy Miller, communications manager for Garden State Equality. “Shamelessly attempting to remove transgender and queer people from the historical narrative does not change the fact that they were there. It does not change the fact that transgender and queer people were often the leaders of the fight. And it does not change the fact that the rights and protections we enjoy today are the direct results of decades of activism by transgender and queer people — both those whose names we know, like New Jersey’s own Marsha P. Johnson, and the countless whose names we’ll never know but whose legacy we honor nonetheless.”

Johnson died under mysterious circumstances at age 46 in 1992. She disappeared July 4, 1992, and her body was pulled from the Hudson River two days later. She had a wound in the back of her head, according to eyewitness accounts, so it is unlikely she died by suicide. No one has ever been held responsible for her death.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
new jerseynew york cityaedy millerdonald trumpgarden state equalityjames careymarsha p johnsonmarsha p. johnson family foundationnational park servicestonewallsylvia riveratransgender
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio